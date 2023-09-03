|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|5
|3
|9
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Raley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Pinto c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|c-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|11
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|a-Tena ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|b-B.Naylor ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|d-Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|013_6
|13
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000_2
|5
|3
a-struck out for Freeman in the 6th. b-popped out for Gallagher in the 6th. c-singled for Pinto in the 7th. d- for Straw in the 9th.
E_Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR_Pinto (2), off Curry. RBIs_Pinto 2 (7), Walls (28), Paredes (85), Arozarena (78), Laureano (10), J.Naylor (80). SB_Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Siri, Raley, Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 5 (J.Ramírez, Calhoun, Gallagher, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Pinto. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Siri, Pinto.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri, Walls, Siri); Cleveland 2 (J.Ramírez, Freeman, Calhoun; Arias, Tena, Calhoun).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|7
|86
|5.42
|Kelly
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.40
|Poche, W, 10-3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.39
|Stephenson, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.64
|Kittredge
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Fairbanks, S, 19-21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.55
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|78
|3.95
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.22
|Sandlin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.66
|Stephan, L, 6-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.83
|Morgan
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|31
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0, Hentges 2-0, Sandlin 1-0. WP_Bradley(2).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:11. A_25,556 (34,788).
