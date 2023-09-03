Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39613539
Díaz 1b411010.322
B.Lowe 2b513001.232
Paredes 3b501101.252
Arozarena dh501102.261
J.Lowe rf501002.284
Siri cf410012.216
Walls ss412100.216
Raley lf301011.254
Pinto c211200.304
c-Aranda ph101000.219
Bethancourt c111000.229

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33252511
Kwan lf411012.272
J.Ramírez 3b400012.271
J.Naylor dh401100.305
Laureano rf301112.234
Calhoun 1b300011.261
Freeman 2b100010.245
a-Tena ph-2b200001.273
Arias ss402001.223
Gallagher c200002.136
b-B.Naylor ph-c200000.219
Straw cf310000.237
d-Brennan ph100000.261

Tampa Bay002000013_6132
Cleveland001010000_253

a-struck out for Freeman in the 6th. b-popped out for Gallagher in the 6th. c-singled for Pinto in the 7th. d- for Straw in the 9th.

E_Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR_Pinto (2), off Curry. RBIs_Pinto 2 (7), Walls (28), Paredes (85), Arozarena (78), Laureano (10), J.Naylor (80). SB_Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 5 (Siri, Raley, Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 5 (J.Ramírez, Calhoun, Gallagher, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Pinto. LIDP_Calhoun. GIDP_Siri, Pinto.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Siri, Walls, Siri); Cleveland 2 (J.Ramírez, Freeman, Calhoun; Arias, Tena, Calhoun).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley532157865.42
Kelly11-300001143.40
Poche, W, 10-32-310001112.39
Stephenson, H, 6100002122.64
Kittredge1-310000120.00
Fairbanks, S, 19-212-30000072.55
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry51-362116783.95
Hentges110000114.22
Sandlin2-310010213.66
Stephan, L, 6-5111112212.83
Morgan143201313.34

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 2-0, Hentges 2-0, Sandlin 1-0. WP_Bradley(2).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:11. A_25,556 (34,788).

