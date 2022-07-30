ClevelandTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals384114Totals336106
Kwan lf5010Choi 1b4000
Rosario ss5010L.Raley lf2210
Ramírez 3b5220Quinn ph-lf1000
Miller 1b2111Díaz 3b4112
Clement ph-1b1000B.Lowe 2b4122
Giménez 2b4123Arozarena dh4000
Reyes dh4010J.Lowe rf3120
Jones rf4010Walls ss3110
Maile c3010Phillips cf4011
Call ph1000Pinto c4021
Straw cf4010

Cleveland0001030004
Tampa Bay21002001x6

LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez 2 (34), Kwan (16), Giménez (16), Pinto (1). HR_Giménez (12), B.Lowe (7), Díaz (5). SB_J.Lowe (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Plesac L,2-9575527
Hentges12-310003
De Los Santos11-321112
Tampa Bay
Kluber W,7-66844010
Adam H,16100000
Poche H,12110002
Fairbanks S,2-2120002

HBP_Kluber (Miller).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:58. A_22,756 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

