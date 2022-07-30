|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|0
|14
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Miller 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|b-Clement ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Maile c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|c-Call ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|3
|12
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|L.Raley lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|a-Quinn ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.170
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.147
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.210
|Cleveland
|000
|103
|000_4
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|210
|020
|01x_6
|10
|0
a-flied out for L.Raley in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. c-struck out for Maile in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez 2 (34), Kwan (16), Giménez (16), Pinto (1). HR_Giménez (12), off Kluber; B.Lowe (7), off Plesac; Díaz (5), off Plesac. RBIs_Miller (40), Giménez 3 (49), B.Lowe 2 (16), Pinto (9), Díaz 2 (33), Phillips (14). SB_J.Lowe (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Jones 2, Rosario); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Pinto). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-9
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|7
|92
|4.33
|Hentges
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.65
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|3.03
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 7-6
|6
|8
|4
|4
|0
|10
|89
|4.03
|Adam, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.33
|Poche, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.18
|Fairbanks, S, 2-2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Miller).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:58. A_22,756 (25,000).
