ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals384114014
Kwan lf501001.296
Rosario ss501002.292
Ramírez 3b522001.289
Miller 1b211101.247
b-Clement ph-1b100001.201
Giménez 2b412301.299
Reyes dh401001.214
Jones rf401002.286
Maile c301002.192
c-Call ph100001.100
Straw cf401001.218

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals336106312
Choi 1b400002.261
L.Raley lf221011.220
a-Quinn ph-lf100000.250
Díaz 3b411200.293
B.Lowe 2b412200.241
Arozarena dh400003.253
J.Lowe rf312011.221
Walls ss311012.170
Phillips cf401102.147
Pinto c402101.210

Cleveland000103000_4110
Tampa Bay21002001x_6100

a-flied out for L.Raley in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. c-struck out for Maile in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Ramírez 2 (34), Kwan (16), Giménez (16), Pinto (1). HR_Giménez (12), off Kluber; B.Lowe (7), off Plesac; Díaz (5), off Plesac. RBIs_Miller (40), Giménez 3 (49), B.Lowe 2 (16), Pinto (9), Díaz 2 (33), Phillips (14). SB_J.Lowe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Jones 2, Rosario); Tampa Bay 2 (Choi, Pinto). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 4.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 2-9575527924.33
Hentges12-310003293.65
De Los Santos11-321112273.03
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 7-66844010894.03
Adam, H, 16100000181.33
Poche, H, 12110002163.18
Fairbanks, S, 2-2120002155.40

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 1-0. HBP_Kluber (Miller).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:58. A_22,756 (25,000).

