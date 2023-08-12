ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38513518
Kwan lf512000.271
Rocchio ss400100.250
Giménez 2b512001.240
Laureano rf522001.222
Gonzalez dh412101.228
Calhoun 1b402102.280
Arias 3b402001.200
Straw cf300110.235
Gallagher c401102.133

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals376126115
Díaz 1b413101.323
Franco ss501003.281
B.Lowe 2b512102.224
Arozarena lf411101.256
Paredes 3b400003.247
Raley rf312210.259
Siri cf401003.216
J.Lowe dh421001.273
Pinto c200001.263
a-H.Ramírez ph101100.290
Bethancourt c100000.215

Cleveland001002020_5130
Tampa Bay000100113_6120

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Pinto in the 7th.

LOB_Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Raley (16), off Williams. RBIs_Rocchio (4), Gonzalez (6), Straw (23), Calhoun (3), Gallagher (7), Raley 2 (42), H.Ramírez (40), Díaz (58), B.Lowe (46), Arozarena (68). SB_J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF_Rocchio, Gonzalez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Gonzalez, Gallagher 3, Rocchio 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco 2, Siri, J.Lowe). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bethancourt. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rocchio, Calhoun).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams5511010872.80
De Los Santos, H, 12100000142.92
Morgan, H, 8121111223.40
Stephan, H, 19111103222.98
Clase, L, 1-7, BS, 31-402-343301203.21
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong220013431.08
E.Ramírez31-353303563.18
K.Kelly2-310001113.48
Fleming, W, 2-0352201374.70

Inherited runners-scored_K.Kelly 2-1. HBP_Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP_Morgan, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

