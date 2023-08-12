|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|1
|8
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rocchio ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Laureano rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.133
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|1
|15
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Bethancourt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Cleveland
|001
|002
|020_5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|113_6
|12
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Pinto in the 7th.
LOB_Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Raley (16), off Williams. RBIs_Rocchio (4), Gonzalez (6), Straw (23), Calhoun (3), Gallagher (7), Raley 2 (42), H.Ramírez (40), Díaz (58), B.Lowe (46), Arozarena (68). SB_J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF_Rocchio, Gonzalez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 6 (Gonzalez, Gallagher 3, Rocchio 2); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco 2, Siri, J.Lowe). RISP_Cleveland 5 for 13; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bethancourt. GIDP_Arozarena.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Rocchio, Calhoun).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|87
|2.80
|De Los Santos, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.92
|Morgan, H, 8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.40
|Stephan, H, 19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|2.98
|Clase, L, 1-7, BS, 31-40
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|20
|3.21
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|43
|1.08
|E.Ramírez
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|56
|3.18
|K.Kelly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.48
|Fleming, W, 2-0
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|37
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_K.Kelly 2-1. HBP_Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP_Morgan, Clase.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).
