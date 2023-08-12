ClevelandTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals385135Totals376126
Kwan lf5120Díaz 1b4131
Rocchio ss4001Franco ss5010
Giménez 2b5120B.Lowe 2b5121
Laureano rf5220Arozarena lf4111
Gonzalez dh4121Paredes 3b4000
Calhoun 1b4021Raley rf3122
Arias 3b4020Siri cf4010
Straw cf3001J.Lowe dh4210
Gallagher c4011Pinto c2000
H.Ramírez ph1011
Bethancourt c1000

Cleveland0010020205
Tampa Bay0001001136

DP_Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Raley (16). SB_J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF_Rocchio (1), Gonzalez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Williams5511010
De Los Santos H,12100000
Morgan H,8121111
Stephan H,19111103
Clase L,1-7 BS,31-402-343301
Tampa Bay
Armstrong220013
E.Ramírez31-353303
K.Kelly2-310001
Fleming W,2-0352201

HBP_Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP_Morgan, Clase.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).

