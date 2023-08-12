|Cleveland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Rocchio ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Laureano rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Gonzalez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Raley rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pinto c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bethancourt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|002
|020
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|113
|—
|6
DP_Cleveland 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Giménez (21), Laureano (2), Siri (9), Díaz 2 (25), Raley (20). 3B_Kwan (5). HR_Raley (16). SB_J.Lowe (24), Arozarena (15), B.Lowe (6). SF_Rocchio (1), Gonzalez (1).
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
HBP_Williams (Díaz), Stephan (Arozarena). WP_Morgan, Clase.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:54. A_25,025 (25,025).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
