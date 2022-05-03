Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39611508
Díaz 1b522100.306
Franco ss412101.322
a-Paredes ph-3b100000.200
Arozarena lf501101.209
Lowe 2b401001.184
Ramirez dh401000.324
Kiermaier cf410001.185
Margot rf413100.286
Walls 3b-ss400002.234
Zunino c411102.106

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2912119
Kemp 2b400000.234
Neuse 3b400002.310
Lowrie dh401001.212
Murphy c300002.202
Piscotty rf300001.206
Brown 1b210011.182
Pinder lf301101.288
Andrus ss300000.189
Pache cf300001.194

Tampa Bay102210000_6110
Oakland010000000_122

a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.

E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Jefferies. RBIs_Díaz (5), Arozarena (6), Zunino (3), Franco (14), Margot (9), Pinder (9). SB_Brown (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Kiermaier); Oakland 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Oakland 1 for 1.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 2-1511113833.13
Adam100001111.00
Sanders110003131.80
Thompson10000090.00
Kittredge100002101.74
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jefferies, L, 1-45116604904.81
Acevedo200002244.63
Moll100002140.00
Kolarek100000154.15

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).

