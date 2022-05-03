|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|5
|0
|8
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|a-Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Walls 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.106
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Brown 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Tampa Bay
|102
|210
|000_6
|11
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000_1
|2
|2
a-grounded out for Franco in the 9th.
E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2), off Jefferies. RBIs_Díaz (5), Arozarena (6), Zunino (3), Franco (14), Margot (9), Pinder (9). SB_Brown (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Kiermaier); Oakland 0. RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 8; Oakland 1 for 1.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 2-1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|83
|3.13
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.00
|Sanders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.80
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Kittredge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.74
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, L, 1-4
|5
|11
|6
|6
|0
|4
|90
|4.81
|Acevedo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|4.63
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Kolarek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.15
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).
