Tampa BayOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals396115Totals29121
Díaz 1b5221Kemp 2b4000
Franco ss4121Neuse 3b4000
Paredes ph-3b1000Lowrie dh4010
Arozarena lf5011Murphy c3000
Lowe 2b4010Piscotty rf3000
Ramirez dh4010Brown 1b2100
Kiermaier cf4100Pinder lf3011
Margot rf4131Andrus ss3000
Walls 3b-ss4000Pache cf3000
Zunino c4111

Tampa Bay1022100006
Oakland0100000001

E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2). SB_Brown (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,2-1511113
Adam100001
Sanders110003
Thompson100000
Kittredge100002
Oakland
Jefferies L,1-45116604
Acevedo200002
Moll100002
Kolarek100000

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).

