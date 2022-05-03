|Tampa Bay
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Díaz 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Neuse 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Brown 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|102
|210
|000
|—
|6
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Pache (1), Andrus (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B_Margot 2 (3). HR_Díaz (2). SB_Brown (1).
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|11
|6
|6
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:37. A_2,488 (46,847).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.