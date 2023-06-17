Tampa BaySan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34696Totals31272
Díaz 1b5100Tatis Jr. rf4120
Franco ss5010Soto lf3000
Raley rf4220Machado 3b4000
Arozarena lf4124Bogaerts ss3011
Paredes 3b3111Sánchez c4000
Lowe dh3000Cronenworth 1b3010
Bethancourt c4010Cruz dh3111
Walls 2b3110Kim 2b4020
Siri cf3011Grisham cf3000
Odor ph0000

Tampa Bay0101400006
San Diego0000001102

DP_Tampa Bay 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Raley 2 (12), Walls (9), Tatis Jr. (14), Bogaerts (12). HR_Paredes (12), Arozarena (13), Cruz (5). SB_Franco (23), Arozarena (9), Bogaerts (8), Siri (7), Lowe (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,11-162-331135
Littell11-331111
Armstrong1-310010
Fairbanks S,7-82-300000
San Diego
Darvish L,5-5586615
Kerr110002
Honeywell Jr.200012
Crismatt100021

HBP_Armstrong (Cruz). WP_Kerr, Honeywell Jr., Crismatt.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:46. A_42,367 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

