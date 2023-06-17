|Tampa Bay
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Walls 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|140
|000
|—
|6
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
DP_Tampa Bay 3, San Diego 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 5, San Diego 8. 2B_Raley 2 (12), Walls (9), Tatis Jr. (14), Bogaerts (12). HR_Paredes (12), Arozarena (13), Cruz (5). SB_Franco (23), Arozarena (9), Bogaerts (8), Siri (7), Lowe (17).
HBP_Armstrong (Cruz). WP_Kerr, Honeywell Jr., Crismatt.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:46. A_42,367 (40,222).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
