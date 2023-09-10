SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35393213
Crawford ss401013.264
Rodríguez cf512002.283
Raleigh c401000.235
Hernández rf411001.269
Suárez 3b300103.231
Ford dh411001.227
France 1b400001.249
Rojas 2b301100.276
a-Moore ph-2b100001.214
Haggerty lf302111.234

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals336116212
Díaz 1b412001.320
B.Lowe 2b311011.233
H.Ramírez dh411201.298
J.Lowe rf413100.283
Siri cf411001.220
Raley lf201211.250
Basabe ss-3b411002.234
Aranda 3b300002.234
Walls ss100001.212
Bethancourt c401102.224

Seattle000210000_390
Tampa Bay30200100x_6110

a-struck out for Rojas in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Crawford (29), Haggerty (3), H.Ramírez (16), J.Lowe 2 (27), Raley (22), Basabe (4). RBIs_Rojas (11), Haggerty (4), Suárez (85), H.Ramírez 2 (58), J.Lowe (73), Raley 2 (48), Bethancourt (31). SB_Bethancourt (1). SF_Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Hernández, Crawford 2, Raleigh); Tampa Bay 3 (H.Ramírez, B.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Rodríguez, Aranda. GIDP_Siri, Basabe.

DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, France; Suárez, Rojas, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 8-5595517934.05
Bazardo221103334.50
Leone100012209.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 14-8573326833.53
Armstrong, H, 4110001180.81
Stephenson, H, 8110002142.45
Poche, H, 1910000172.22
Fairbanks, S, 22-24100003122.29

HBP_Miller (Raley). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:31. A_18,230 (25,025).

