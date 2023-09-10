|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|13
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.264
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.231
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Moore ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|2
|12
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|H.Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Raley lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Basabe ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Aranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Seattle
|000
|210
|000_3
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|302
|001
|00x_6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Rojas in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Crawford (29), Haggerty (3), H.Ramírez (16), J.Lowe 2 (27), Raley (22), Basabe (4). RBIs_Rojas (11), Haggerty (4), Suárez (85), H.Ramírez 2 (58), J.Lowe (73), Raley 2 (48), Bethancourt (31). SB_Bethancourt (1). SF_Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Hernández, Crawford 2, Raleigh); Tampa Bay 3 (H.Ramírez, B.Lowe, Bethancourt). RISP_Seattle 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Rodríguez, Aranda. GIDP_Siri, Basabe.
DP_Seattle 2 (Crawford, France; Suárez, Rojas, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 8-5
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|7
|93
|4.05
|Bazardo
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|33
|4.50
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|9.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 14-8
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|83
|3.53
|Armstrong, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|0.81
|Stephenson, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.45
|Poche, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.22
|Fairbanks, S, 22-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.29
HBP_Miller (Raley). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:31. A_18,230 (25,025).
