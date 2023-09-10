|Seattle
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Raley lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Basabe ss-3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Aranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Seattle
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|302
|001
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Crawford (29), Haggerty (3), H.Ramírez (16), J.Lowe 2 (27), Raley (22), Basabe (4). SB_Bethancourt (1). SF_Suárez (10).
|5
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Miller (Raley). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:31. A_18,230 (25,025).
