SeattleTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals336116
Crawford ss4010Díaz 1b4120
Rodríguez cf5120B.Lowe 2b3110
Raleigh c4010H.Ramírez dh4112
Hernández rf4110J.Lowe rf4131
Suárez 3b3001Siri cf4110
Ford dh4110Raley lf2012
France 1b4000Basabe ss-3b4110
Rojas 2b3011Aranda 3b3000
Moore ph-2b1000Walls ss1000
Haggerty lf3021Bethancourt c4011

Seattle0002100003
Tampa Bay30200100x6

DP_Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Crawford (29), Haggerty (3), H.Ramírez (16), J.Lowe 2 (27), Raley (22), Basabe (4). SB_Bethancourt (1). SF_Suárez (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Miller L,8-5595517
Bazardo221103
Leone100012
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,14-8573326
Armstrong H,4110001
Stephenson H,8110002
Poche H,19100001
Fairbanks S,22-24100003

HBP_Miller (Raley). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:31. A_18,230 (25,025).

