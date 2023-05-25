TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3338351
Bichette ss401110.326
Varsho lf310010.214
c-Clement ph000100.333
Guerrero Jr. 1b501000.298
Belt dh201120.268
Chapman 3b400000.295
Lukes rf300000.231
a-Merrifield ph100001.286
Kirk c413000.248
Kiermaier cf411000.312
Biggio 2b301000.159
b-Springer ph000010.250

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30655611
J.Lowe rf401100.306
Franco ss221020.288
Arozarena lf312210.311
B.Lowe 2b401002.201
Ramírez dh400101.290
Walls 3b310012.246
Raley 1b220022.248
Margot cf400101.246
Mejía c400003.205

Toronto100000002_381
Tampa Bay21200010x_651

a-struck out for Lukes in the 9th. b-walked for Biggio in the 9th. c-sacrificed for Varsho in the 9th.

E_Kirk (4), Raley (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_J.Lowe (12). 3B_Franco (2). RBIs_Belt (11), Bichette (31), Clement (1), Arozarena 2 (39), Ramírez (21), J.Lowe (35), Margot (13). SB_Arozarena (6), Raley 2 (6), Walls (11), Franco 2 (17). SF_Clement.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Lukes, Kirk, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, B.Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lukes. GIDP_Kiermaier.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Franco, Raley; Franco, Raley).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 1-5335456875.53
Richards300003323.86
Cimber121110264.50
Mayza100002121.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 7-1761120943.17
Faucher100010156.00
Diekman1-322211189.00
Poche, S, 1-22-30001071.56

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 3-2. WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:36. A_10,736 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

