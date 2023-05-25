|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|5
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|c-Clement ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Lukes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Merrifield ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|b-Springer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|5
|6
|11
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Franco ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.311
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Raley 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.248
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002_3
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|212
|000
|10x_6
|5
|1
a-struck out for Lukes in the 9th. b-walked for Biggio in the 9th. c-sacrificed for Varsho in the 9th.
E_Kirk (4), Raley (1). LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_J.Lowe (12). 3B_Franco (2). RBIs_Belt (11), Bichette (31), Clement (1), Arozarena 2 (39), Ramírez (21), J.Lowe (35), Margot (13). SB_Arozarena (6), Raley 2 (6), Walls (11), Franco 2 (17). SF_Clement.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Lukes, Kirk, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, B.Lowe 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 5; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lukes. GIDP_Kiermaier.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Franco, Raley; Franco, Raley).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 1-5
|3
|3
|5
|4
|5
|6
|87
|5.53
|Richards
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|3.86
|Cimber
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|4.50
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 7-1
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|94
|3.17
|Faucher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|6.00
|Diekman
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|18
|9.00
|Poche, S, 1-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 3-2. WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:36. A_10,736 (25,025).
