|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|5
|5
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Clement ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lukes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Merrifield ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Springer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|212
|000
|10x
|—
|6
E_Kirk (4), Raley (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_J.Lowe (12). 3B_Franco (2). SB_Arozarena (6), Raley 2 (6), Walls (11), Franco 2 (17). SF_Clement (1).
WP_Manoah.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:36. A_10,736 (25,025).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.