TorontoTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals30655
Bichette ss4011J.Lowe rf4011
Varsho lf3100Franco ss2210
Clement ph0001Arozarena lf3122
Guerrero Jr. 1b5010B.Lowe 2b4010
Belt dh2011Ramírez dh4001
Chapman 3b4000Walls 3b3100
Lukes rf3000Raley 1b2200
Merrifield ph1000Margot cf4001
Kirk c4130Mejía c4000
Kiermaier cf4110
Biggio 2b3010
Springer ph0000

Toronto1000000023
Tampa Bay21200010x6

E_Kirk (4), Raley (1). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_J.Lowe (12). 3B_Franco (2). SB_Arozarena (6), Raley 2 (6), Walls (11), Franco 2 (17). SF_Clement (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Manoah L,1-5335456
Richards300003
Cimber121110
Mayza100002
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,7-1761120
Faucher100010
Diekman1-322211
Poche S,1-22-300010

WP_Manoah.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:36. A_10,736 (25,025).

