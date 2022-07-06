Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

Tampa Bay Boston

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Lowe rf 5 1 2 1 Duran cf 4 1 1 0

Díaz dh 3 2 2 0 Vázquez c 4 0 1 0

Franco ss 4 0 1 1 Martinez dh 4 0 1 1

Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0

Arozarena lf 5 2 2 3 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0

Walls 3b 3 0 0 0 Story 2b 4 0 1 0

Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 Cordero 1b 4 0 1 0

Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 3b 3 0 0 0

Bruján 2b 4 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 1 0

Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 34 1 6 1

Tampa Bay 103 002 001 — 7 Boston 000 000 010 — 1

E—Franco (5), Cordero (5). DP—Tampa Bay 0, Boston 1. LOB—Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B—Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR—Arozarena (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay

Kluber W,4-5 6 3 0 0 0 5

Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 0

Armstrong 1 2 1 1 0 1

Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston

Bello L,0-1 4 6 4 4 3 2

Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 2

Sawamura 1 1 2 2 4 1

Davis 1 0 0 0 0 2

Danish 2 3 1 1 1 0

WP—Armstrong, Sawamura.

Umpires—Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T—3:05. A—33,735 (37,755).

