Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36710797
Lowe rf512100.179
Díaz dh322020.295
Franco ss401111.261
Choi 1b411111.283
Arozarena lf522301.258
Walls 3b300021.165
Kiermaier cf401111.231
Mejía c400012.223
Bruján 2b411010.167

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3416107
Duran cf411001.325
Vázquez c401000.289
Martinez dh401101.311
Bogaerts ss400001.314
Verdugo lf400000.260
Story 2b401001.225
Cordero 1b401002.255
Arroyo 3b300000.223
Bradley Jr. rf301001.213

Tampa Bay103002001_7101
Boston000000010_161

E_Franco (5), Cordero (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, Boston 6. 2B_Díaz (14), Arozarena (19), Kiermaier (8), Lowe 2 (7), Cordero (13), Story (16), Duran (8). HR_Arozarena (9), off Danish. RBIs_Franco (23), Arozarena 3 (39), Kiermaier (22), Lowe (8), Choi (37), Martinez (34). CS_Walls (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Choi, Franco, Arozarena 2, Mejía 2); Boston 5 (Arroyo 3, Bogaerts 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 4 for 11; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Cordero, Vázquez. GIDP_Arozarena.

DP_Boston 1 (Story, Cordero).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 4-5630005803.62
Faucher110000166.39
Armstrong121101204.20
Wisler100001102.68
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 0-1464432799.00
Diekman100012182.73
Sawamura112241372.97
Davis100002142.23
Danish231110334.02

WP_Armstrong, Sawamura.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:05. A_33,735 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you