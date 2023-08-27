|New York
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|6
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Pereira lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Basabe ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Aranda 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|002
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|200
|004
|01x
|—
|7
E_Higashioka (9), Bader (5). LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_B.Lowe (11). HR_Higashioka (9), LeMahieu (12), Volpe (18), B.Lowe (17). SB_H.Ramírez (5), Arozarena 2 (18).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Rodón
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Hamilton L,2-2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Peralta
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kahnle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Abreu
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Littell W,3-4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Armstrong H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam S,12-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hamilton pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Rodón (Basabe), Littell (Peraza), Hamilton 2 (Paredes,Aranda), Abreu (Arozarena). WP_Rodón.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:45. A_22,624 (25,025).
