New YorkTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31444Totals347106
LeMahieu 1b4111Arozarena lf4320
Judge dh4000H.Ramírez dh5112
Torres 2b4000B.Lowe 2b4134
Pereira lf4110Paredes 3b4010
Volpe ss3112Basabe ss1000
Bader cf4000J.Lowe ph1000
Cabrera rf3000Bruján ss2000
Peraza 3b2000Raley rf4010
Higashioka c3111Siri cf3000
Bethancourt c4120
Aranda 1b2100

New York0022000004
Tampa Bay20000401x7

E_Higashioka (9), Bader (5). LOB_New York 2, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_B.Lowe (11). HR_Higashioka (9), LeMahieu (12), Volpe (18), B.Lowe (17). SB_H.Ramírez (5), Arozarena 2 (18).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Rodón42-342227
Hamilton L,2-2134401
Peralta1-310000
Kahnle110012
Abreu111101
Tampa Bay
Littell W,3-4644414
Armstrong H,1100000
Stephenson H,4100001
Adam S,12-18100000

Hamilton pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Rodón (Basabe), Littell (Peraza), Hamilton 2 (Paredes,Aranda), Abreu (Arozarena). WP_Rodón.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:45. A_22,624 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you