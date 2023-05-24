|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|7
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Margot rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Raley 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Clement 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Biggio ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lukes rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|120
|200
|02x
|—
|7
DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (11). 3B_Lukes (1), Margot (1). HR_Biggio (3), Raley (10), Siri (8). SB_Franco (15), Margot (6), Bichette (2). S_Siri (1).
HBP_García (Raley).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:25. A_8,699 (25,025).
