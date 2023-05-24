TorontoTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34383Totals347127
Springer dh4001Margot rf5121
Bichette ss4120Franco ss4132
Guerrero Jr. 1b3011Ramírez dh5000
Chapman 3b4010Arozarena lf3010
Merrifield lf4000Paredes 3b3011
Jansen c2000Walls 2b4000
Kirk c2000Raley 1b3211
Varsho cf4020Bethancourt c4120
Clement 2b2000Siri cf3222
Biggio ph-2b2111
Lukes rf3110

Toronto0001000203
Tampa Bay12020002x7

DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (11). 3B_Lukes (1), Margot (1). HR_Biggio (3), Raley (10), Siri (8). SB_Franco (15), Margot (6), Bichette (2). S_Siri (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,5-2585525
Pearson110001
Bass100012
García132201
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,8-0741107
Adam1-332210
Kelly H,52-300000
Fairbanks110001

HBP_García (Raley).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:25. A_8,699 (25,025).

