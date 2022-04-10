|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santander dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gutierrez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|40x
|—
|8
DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hays (1), Mancini (2), Ramirez (1), Franco (1), Choi (1). HR_B.Lowe (1). SB_Franco (1), Mullins (1). SF_Zunino (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Wells L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Bautista
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Krehbiel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Baker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fry
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Kluber
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Springs W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_14,100 (25,000).
