BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32060Totals328118
Mullins cf3010B.Lowe 2b5222
Stewart ph1000Franco ss4132
Mountcastle 1b4020Walls ss1000
Santander dh2000Arozarena lf4000
McKenna ph-dh1000Choi 1b3121
Mancini lf3010Díaz 3b2100
Urías 3b3000J.Lowe rf3100
Gutierrez ph-3b1000Ramirez dh4131
Odor 2b4000Zunino c3001
Hays rf3010Margot cf3111
Mateo ss3000
Bemboom c2000
Owings ph1000
Chirinos c1010

Baltimore0000000000
Tampa Bay04000040x8

DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hays (1), Mancini (2), Ramirez (1), Franco (1), Choi (1). HR_B.Lowe (1). SB_Franco (1), Mullins (1). SF_Zunino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Wells L,0-112-334422
Bautista11-310002
Krehbiel220011
Baker111102
Fry243321
Tampa Bay
Kluber42-330045
Springs W,1-01-300000
Adam100001
Beeks12-320014
Wisler11-310003

Baker pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_14,100 (25,000).

