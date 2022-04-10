|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|5
|13
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|d-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Santander dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|b-McKenna ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|c-Gutierrez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Hays rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|5
|8
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.545
|Walls ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Díaz 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.167
|J.Lowe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.429
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.600
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|40x_8
|11
|0
a-struck out for Bemboom in the 7th. b-struck out for Santander in the 8th. c-struck out for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Mullins in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hays (1), Mancini (2), Ramirez (1), Franco (1), Choi (1). HR_B.Lowe (1), off Wells. RBIs_Zunino (1), Margot (1), B.Lowe 2 (3), Franco 2 (3), Choi (1), Ramirez (1). SB_Franco (1), Mullins (1). CS_Hays (1), Ramirez (1). SF_Zunino.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Urías, Santander 2, Mountcastle, Odor); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Díaz, Zunino). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 5 for 13.
Runners moved up_Margot, Arozarena 2. GIDP_Walls.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|54
|21.60
|Bautista
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Krehbiel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.00
|Baker
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|4.50
|Fry
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|42
|11.57
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|5
|87
|0.00
|Springs, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|37
|0.00
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Springs 2-0, Wisler 1-0. WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:10. A_14,100 (25,000).
