BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32060513
Mullins cf301012.182
d-Stewart ph100001.000
Mountcastle 1b402000.417
Santander dh200010.375
b-McKenna ph-dh100001.000
Mancini lf301011.273
Urías 3b300002.273
c-Gutierrez ph-3b100001.000
Odor 2b400001.111
Hays rf301010.100
Mateo ss300012.222
Bemboom c200001.000
a-Owings ph100001.000
Chirinos c101000.143

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32811858
B.Lowe 2b522202.182
Franco ss413201.545
Walls ss100000.000
Arozarena lf400002.250
Choi 1b312110.500
Díaz 3b210020.167
J.Lowe rf310011.222
Ramirez dh413100.429
Zunino c300102.000
Margot cf311110.600

Baltimore000000000_060
Tampa Bay04000040x_8110

a-struck out for Bemboom in the 7th. b-struck out for Santander in the 8th. c-struck out for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Mullins in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hays (1), Mancini (2), Ramirez (1), Franco (1), Choi (1). HR_B.Lowe (1), off Wells. RBIs_Zunino (1), Margot (1), B.Lowe 2 (3), Franco 2 (3), Choi (1), Ramirez (1). SB_Franco (1), Mullins (1). CS_Hays (1), Ramirez (1). SF_Zunino.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Urías, Santander 2, Mountcastle, Odor); Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Díaz, Zunino). RISP_Baltimore 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 5 for 13.

Runners moved up_Margot, Arozarena 2. GIDP_Walls.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 0-112-3344225421.60
Bautista11-310002160.00
Krehbiel220011280.00
Baker111102154.50
Fry2433214211.57
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber42-330045870.00
Springs, W, 1-01-30000080.00
Adam100001130.00
Beeks12-320014370.00
Wisler11-310003213.86

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-1, Springs 2-0, Wisler 1-0. WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:10. A_14,100 (25,000).

