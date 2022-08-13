BaltimoreTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36292Totals348118
McKenna cf4010Chang 2b3112
Vavra ph1000Díaz dh5110
Santander lf4010Arozarena lf3121
Mountcastle 1b4000Paredes 3b5112
Rutschman dh5010Mejía c4021
Urías 3b4110Bethancourt 1b4000
Hays rf4000Siri cf4330
Mateo ss3110Quinn rf4000
Odor 2b3021Walls ss2112
Chirinos c4021

Baltimore0200000002
Tampa Bay10310102x8

LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). SF_Chang (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
Hall L,0-132-355536
Baker100002
Watkins363311
Head1-300010
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,11-5672234
Poche110000
Fairbanks110002
Yacabonis100002

Baker pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Watkins pitched to 5 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you