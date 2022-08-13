|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|3
|8
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Rutschman dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.181
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|5
|9
|Chang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Díaz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.259
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Siri cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Quinn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Walls ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.172
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000_2
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|103
|101
|02x_8
|11
|0
a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6), off Watkins. RBIs_Odor (42), Chirinos (18), Paredes 2 (33), Arozarena (55), Mejía (24), Chang 2 (10), Walls 2 (21). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). CS_Siri (1). SF_Chang.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Urías, Chirinos, McKenna, Mountcastle 2, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Paredes). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Paredes, Walls.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hall, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|76
|12.27
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.21
|Watkins
|3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|53
|4.23
|Head
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 11-5
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|100
|2.28
|Poche
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Fairbanks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|9.82
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Head 1-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).
