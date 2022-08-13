BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3629238
McKenna cf401001.257
a-Vavra ph100001.323
Santander lf401010.263
Mountcastle 1b400000.253
Rutschman dh501002.250
Urías 3b411001.247
Hays rf400000.260
Mateo ss311011.231
Odor 2b302110.208
Chirinos c402102.181

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34811859
Chang 2b311211.221
Díaz dh511001.273
Arozarena lf312121.259
Paredes 3b511200.216
Mejía c402100.260
Bethancourt 1b400002.235
Siri cf433001.187
Quinn rf400003.258
Walls ss211220.172

Baltimore020000000_290
Tampa Bay10310102x_8110

a-struck out for McKenna in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 11, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Urías (15), Rutschman (23), Arozarena (25), Paredes (11). HR_Walls (6), off Watkins. RBIs_Odor (42), Chirinos (18), Paredes 2 (33), Arozarena (55), Mejía (24), Chang 2 (10), Walls 2 (21). SB_Siri 2 (9), Odor (3). CS_Siri (1). SF_Chang.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 6 (Urías, Chirinos, McKenna, Mountcastle 2, Santander); Tampa Bay 2 (Mejía, Paredes). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 11; Tampa Bay 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Paredes, Walls.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hall, L, 0-132-3555367612.27
Baker100002154.21
Watkins363311534.23
Head1-30001090.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, W, 11-56722341002.28
Poche110000163.00
Fairbanks110002163.00
Yacabonis100002199.82

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Head 1-0. HBP_Yacabonis (Mountcastle).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:22. A_16,823 (25,000).

