BostonTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals436116Totals36868
Rafaela ss6230Díaz 1b3110
Devers 3b6020B.Lowe 2b5114
Turner dh5022Paredes 3b3001
Casas 1b3011Arozarena lf5000
Duvall rf5000J.Lowe rf5000
Yoshida lf5000Siri cf5120
Abreu cf2000Bruján ss3100
Refsnyder ph-cf2100Aranda dh2211
Wong c3100Pinto c3112
McGuire ph-c1000Raley ph1000
Valdez 2b3222Bethancourt c1100
Urías ph-2b2011
Story pr-2b0000

Boston002001200016
Tampa Bay030200000038

E_Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B_Aranda (1). HR_Valdez (5), Pinto (3), B.Lowe (18). SB_Bruján (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Crawford32-335545
Jacques11-300011
Winckowski100011
Bernardino100012
Martin110001
Schreiber210012
Jansen L,3-6 BS,29-33013210
Tampa Bay
Eflin553317
Poche H,172-300012
Kelly H,101-300000
Armstrong BS,0-1132001
Diekman100011
Fairbanks110003
Devenski100000
E.Ramírez W,1-0121000

Bernardino pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Jansen pitched to 2 batters in the 11th, Eflin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP_E.Ramírez.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:57. A_9,119 (25,025).

