|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|36
|8
|6
|8
|Rafaela ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Abreu cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Refsnyder ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Aranda dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Urías ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Story pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|002
|001
|200
|01
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|030
|200
|000
|03
|—
|8
E_Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B_Aranda (1). HR_Valdez (5), Pinto (3), B.Lowe (18). SB_Bruján (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Crawford
|3
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|4
|5
|Jacques
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Winckowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Jansen L,3-6 BS,29-33
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Eflin
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Poche H,17
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kelly H,10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armstrong BS,0-1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramírez W,1-0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bernardino pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Jansen pitched to 2 batters in the 11th, Eflin pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP_E.Ramírez.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:57. A_9,119 (25,025).
