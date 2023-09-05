BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals436116314
Rafaela ss623002.429
Devers 3b602002.269
Turner dh502202.285
Casas 1b301121.268
Duvall rf500003.268
Yoshida lf500002.294
Abreu cf200000.280
a-Refsnyder ph-cf210010.250
Wong c310001.246
d-McGuire ph-c100000.276
Valdez 2b322201.248
b-Urías ph-2b201100.210
1-Story pr-2b000000.180

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36868912
Díaz 1b311032.322
B.Lowe 2b511401.233
Paredes 3b300111.250
Arozarena lf500000.256
J.Lowe rf500003.282
Siri cf512001.219
Bruján ss310021.183
Aranda dh221131.216
Pinto c311201.306
c-Raley ph100001.250
Bethancourt c110000.226

Boston00200120001_6112
Tampa Bay03020000003_862

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Abreu in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valdez in the 8th. c-struck out for Pinto in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wong in the 11th.

1-ran for Urías in the 11th.

E_Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B_Aranda (1). HR_Valdez (5), off Eflin; Pinto (3), off Crawford; B.Lowe (18), off Jansen. RBIs_Valdez 2 (15), Turner 2 (91), Casas (60), Urías (12), Aranda (5), Pinto 2 (9), B.Lowe 4 (61), Paredes (86). SB_Bruján (3). CS_Rafaela (1), Story (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Refsnyder 3, Duvall); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 3, Aranda). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bruján, B.Lowe. LIDP_B.Lowe.

DP_Boston 2 (Yoshida, Urías, Yoshida; Duvall, Wong, Duvall).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford32-335545964.36
Jacques11-300011255.11
Winckowski100011292.92
Bernardino100012182.44
Martin110001131.17
Schreiber210012243.53
Jansen, L, 3-6, BS, 29-33013210133.43
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin553317893.47
Poche, H, 172-300012182.36
Kelly, H, 101-30000053.38
Armstrong, BS, 0-1132001280.84
Diekman100011162.65
Fairbanks110003132.48
Devenski100000147.71
E.Ramírez, W, 1-0121000125.56

Inherited runners-scored_Jacques 3-2, Martin 1-0, Poche 2-0, Kelly 3-0. IBB_off Schreiber (Aranda). HBP_Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP_E.Ramírez.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:57. A_9,119 (25,025).

