|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|6
|11
|6
|3
|14
|Rafaela ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.429
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.285
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.268
|Duvall rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Abreu cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|a-Refsnyder ph-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|d-McGuire ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Valdez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Urías ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|1-Story pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|6
|8
|9
|12
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|.322
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.233
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Bruján ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.183
|Aranda dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.216
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|c-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Boston
|002
|001
|200
|01_6
|11
|2
|Tampa Bay
|030
|200
|000
|03_8
|6
|2
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Abreu in the 6th. b-grounded out for Valdez in the 8th. c-struck out for Pinto in the 8th. d-grounded out for Wong in the 11th.
1-ran for Urías in the 11th.
E_Rafaela (1), Valdez (7), Bruján (2), B.Lowe (8). LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Devers (32), Siri (12). 3B_Aranda (1). HR_Valdez (5), off Eflin; Pinto (3), off Crawford; B.Lowe (18), off Jansen. RBIs_Valdez 2 (15), Turner 2 (91), Casas (60), Urías (12), Aranda (5), Pinto 2 (9), B.Lowe 4 (61), Paredes (86). SB_Bruján (3). CS_Rafaela (1), Story (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Refsnyder 3, Duvall); Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena 3, Aranda). RISP_Boston 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bruján, B.Lowe. LIDP_B.Lowe.
DP_Boston 2 (Yoshida, Urías, Yoshida; Duvall, Wong, Duvall).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|3
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|4
|5
|96
|4.36
|Jacques
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.11
|Winckowski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|2.92
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.44
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.17
|Schreiber
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.53
|Jansen, L, 3-6, BS, 29-33
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|3.43
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|89
|3.47
|Poche, H, 17
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.36
|Kelly, H, 10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.38
|Armstrong, BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.84
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.65
|Fairbanks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.48
|Devenski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|7.71
|E.Ramírez, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored_Jacques 3-2, Martin 1-0, Poche 2-0, Kelly 3-0. IBB_off Schreiber (Aranda). HBP_Eflin (Wong), Jacques 2 (B.Lowe,Paredes). WP_E.Ramírez.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, David Rackley; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:57. A_9,119 (25,025).
