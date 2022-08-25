Los AngelesTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals363103Totals32877
Fletcher 2b5110Díaz 3b3200
Ohtani dh4111Margot rf5242
Ward rf4121Arozarena dh3100
Ford 1b4020Ramírez 1b4113
Adell lf4011Paredes 2b3112
Sierra cf4010Bethancourt c4000
Suzuki c2000Peralta lf3000
Thaiss ph-c1000Chang ss4000
Rojas 3b4010Siri cf3110
Velazquez ss4010

Los Angeles0001000203
Tampa Bay00500030x8

E_Fletcher (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (19), Margot (13). 3B_Sierra (3), Margot (2). HR_Ward (17), Paredes (16).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Sandoval L,4-9655115
Toussaint223333
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,9-451-361119
Poche12-300002
Thompson142202
Armstrong100000

HBP_Toussaint 2 (Arozarena,Siri). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:00. A_10,733 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

