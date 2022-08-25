Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals363103113
Fletcher 2b511001.266
Ohtani dh411102.262
Ward rf412101.261
Ford 1b402002.182
Adell lf401102.220
Sierra cf401002.192
Suzuki c200010.177
a-Thaiss ph-c100000.000
Rojas 3b401002.125
Velazquez ss401001.196

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3287748
Díaz 3b320020.275
Margot rf524200.305
Arozarena dh310001.259
Ramírez 1b411301.330
Paredes 2b311211.219
Bethancourt c400002.238
Peralta lf300010.239
Chang ss400001.203
Siri cf311002.190

Los Angeles000100020_3101
Tampa Bay00500030x_870

a-grounded out for Suzuki in the 8th.

E_Fletcher (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (19), Margot (13). 3B_Sierra (3), Margot (2). HR_Ward (17), off Rasmussen; Paredes (16), off Sandoval. RBIs_Ward (46), Ohtani (73), Adell (17), Margot 2 (31), Ramírez 3 (44), Paredes 2 (37).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Thaiss, Rojas, Ohtani); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Fletcher, Chang.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Fletcher, Ford); Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Paredes, Ramírez).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 4-9655115903.05
Toussaint223333476.27
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 9-451-361119972.77
Poche12-300002182.86
Thompson142202253.80
Armstrong10000063.47

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0. HBP_Toussaint 2 (Arozarena,Siri). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:00. A_10,733 (25,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

