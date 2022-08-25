|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|1
|13
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.262
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|a-Thaiss ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|7
|7
|4
|8
|Díaz 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Margot rf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Arozarena dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.330
|Paredes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.219
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Chang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|020_3
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|30x_8
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Suzuki in the 8th.
E_Fletcher (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Fletcher (6), Ohtani (19), Margot (13). 3B_Sierra (3), Margot (2). HR_Ward (17), off Rasmussen; Paredes (16), off Sandoval. RBIs_Ward (46), Ohtani (73), Adell (17), Margot 2 (31), Ramírez 3 (44), Paredes 2 (37).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Thaiss, Rojas, Ohtani); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Fletcher, Chang.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Fletcher, Ford); Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Paredes, Ramírez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 4-9
|6
|5
|5
|1
|1
|5
|90
|3.05
|Toussaint
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|47
|6.27
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 9-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|1
|1
|1
|9
|97
|2.77
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.86
|Thompson
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|3.80
|Armstrong
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.47
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 1-0. HBP_Toussaint 2 (Arozarena,Siri). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:00. A_10,733 (25,000).
