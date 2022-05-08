Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35810765
Díaz 1b410001.293
Phillips rf100001.167
Franco ss513000.312
Ramirez dh411010.314
Arozarena lf511100.231
Lowe 2b332220.214
Margot rf311410.313
Mejía 1b000000.407
Zunino c200021.138
Paredes 3b400001.263
Kiermaier cf402001.188

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226228
Frazier 2b302110.255
France 1b401000.324
Crawford ss200001.340
Moore ss200001.211
Suárez 3b400003.210
Winker lf300000.194
Fairchild lf100000.000
Toro dh411100.151
Rodríguez cf411001.232
Kelenic rf301001.147
Raleigh c200011.077

Tampa Bay001101050_8100
Seattle000010001_261

E_Frazier (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Lowe 2 (5), off Gonzales; Margot (2), off Castillo; Toro (3), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Lowe 2 (11), Arozarena (8), Margot 4 (19), Frazier (13), Toro (8). SB_Kelenic (4), Kiermaier (1). CS_Frazier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramirez, Lowe); Seattle 3 (Crawford 2, Moore). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Seattle 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, France. GIDP_Zunino, Margot, Paredes.

DP_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier, France; Suárez, Frazier, France; Moore, Frazier, France).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 3-1551125882.89
Poche, H, 6100001162.70
Raley, H, 4100002152.00
Garza Jr.211100187.20
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 1-451-363241983.91
Murfee12-300002160.00
Castillo035510167.20
Mills100001111.35
O'Brien110011220.00

Castillo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 1-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:01. A_31,589 (47,929).

