|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|10
|7
|6
|5
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Ramirez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Lowe 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.214
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.313
|Mejía 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.407
|Zunino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.138
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Moore ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.210
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Fairchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toro dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.151
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|Tampa Bay
|001
|101
|050_8
|10
|0
|Seattle
|000
|010
|001_2
|6
|1
E_Frazier (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Lowe 2 (5), off Gonzales; Margot (2), off Castillo; Toro (3), off Garza Jr.. RBIs_Lowe 2 (11), Arozarena (8), Margot 4 (19), Frazier (13), Toro (8). SB_Kelenic (4), Kiermaier (1). CS_Frazier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramirez, Lowe); Seattle 3 (Crawford 2, Moore). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Seattle 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, France. GIDP_Zunino, Margot, Paredes.
DP_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Frazier, France; Suárez, Frazier, France; Moore, Frazier, France).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 3-1
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|88
|2.89
|Poche, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Raley, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.00
|Garza Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|7.20
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 1-4
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|4
|1
|98
|3.91
|Murfee
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Castillo
|0
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|16
|7.20
|Mills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.35
|O'Brien
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
Castillo pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Murfee 1-0. WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:01. A_31,589 (47,929).
