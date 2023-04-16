|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ramírez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Merrifield lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Lowe cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruján 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Luplow rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt c
|5
|1
|1
|3
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|040
|001
|—
|8
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Díaz (2), J.Lowe (5), Walls (3), Merrifield (3), Kiermaier (3). HR_Bethancourt (3). SB_J.Lowe (2), Walls (1).
|4
|9
|7
|7
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Manoah (Díaz).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:40. A_39,179 (49,282).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.