Tampa BayToronto
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals388118Totals32161
Díaz 1b3120Springer dh3100
B.Lowe 2b3100Bichette ss4020
Ramírez lf4120Guerrero Jr. 1b3011
Franco dh4001Chapman 3b4000
Raley rf5010Kirk c3000
Walls ss4210Merrifield lf4020
J.Lowe cf5123Espinal 2b4000
Bruján 3b5121Luplow rf3000
Bethancourt c5113Kiermaier cf4010

Tampa Bay3000400018
Toronto1000000001

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 8. 2B_Díaz (2), J.Lowe (5), Walls (3), Merrifield (3), Kiermaier (3). HR_Bethancourt (3). SB_J.Lowe (2), Walls (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,4-0641126
Poche100000
Cleavinger110011
Adam110010
Toronto
Manoah L,1-142-397745
Pop1-300021
Mayza100001
Richards200003
Bass121100

HBP_Manoah (Díaz).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:40. A_39,179 (49,282).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

