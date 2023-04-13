BostonTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31343Totals349109
Verdugo rf4000Díaz 1b4111
Turner dh4121B.Lowe 2b4222
Refsnyder lf3111Arozarena lf4111
Casas 1b3000Franco ss3100
Dalbec 3b3000Raley rf2010
Hernández cf4001Margot ph-cf2111
McGuire c4000Ramírez dh4133
Chang ss3000Walls 3b4000
Arroyo 2b3110J.Lowe cf-rf3100
Mejía c4111

Boston1001100003
Tampa Bay10007010x9

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Turner (3), Arroyo (2), Raley (2), Ramírez 2 (3). HR_Refsnyder (1), Díaz (4), B.Lowe (5). SB_Turner (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Kluber L,0-342-344417
Bleier1-344400
Crawford321102
Tampa Bay
Springs311105
Cleavinger1-311121
Kelly W,1-022-321102
Bristo S,1-1300014

Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_Kelly (Refsnyder), Bleier (Franco). WP_Bristo.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:38. A_21,175 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

