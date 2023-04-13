|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Raley rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Margot ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Boston
|100
|110
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|100
|070
|10x
|—
|9
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Turner (3), Arroyo (2), Raley (2), Ramírez 2 (3). HR_Refsnyder (1), Díaz (4), B.Lowe (5). SB_Turner (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Kluber L,0-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Bleier
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Crawford
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Springs
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Cleavinger
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Kelly W,1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bristo S,1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
Springs pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP_Kelly (Refsnyder), Bleier (Franco). WP_Bristo.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:38. A_21,175 (25,025).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.