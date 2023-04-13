|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|12
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.132
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.114
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.391
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|1
|9
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.333
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Raley rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Margot ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.323
|Walls 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|J.Lowe cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Mejía c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Boston
|100
|110
|000_3
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|070
|10x_9
|10
|0
a-singled for Raley in the 5th.
LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Turner (3), Arroyo (2), Raley (2), Ramírez 2 (3). HR_Refsnyder (1), off Springs; Díaz (4), off Kluber; B.Lowe (5), off Crawford. RBIs_Refsnyder (4), Hernández (6), Turner (4), Díaz (9), Mejía (3), B.Lowe 2 (12), Arozarena (16), Margot (4), Ramírez 3 (7). SB_Turner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Casas, Turner, McGuire); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, J.Lowe). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Verdugo, Walls, Díaz.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 0-3
|4
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|76
|6.92
|Bleier
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|12.46
|Crawford
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|33
|6.75
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|40
|0.56
|Cleavinger
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|1.80
|Kelly, W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|40
|3.12
|Bristo, S, 1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Kelly 3-1. HBP_Kelly (Refsnyder), Bleier (Franco). WP_Bristo.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:38. A_21,175 (25,025).
