BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31343312
Verdugo rf400001.308
Turner dh412101.255
Refsnyder lf311101.182
Casas 1b300011.132
Dalbec 3b300013.222
Hernández cf400100.114
McGuire c400003.391
Chang ss300011.000
Arroyo 2b311001.189

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34910919
Díaz 1b411100.275
B.Lowe 2b422202.333
Arozarena lf411101.314
Franco ss310002.321
Raley rf201000.231
a-Margot ph-cf211100.194
Ramírez dh413300.323
Walls 3b400001.280
J.Lowe cf-rf310011.345
Mejía c411102.182

Boston100110000_340
Tampa Bay10007010x_9100

a-singled for Raley in the 5th.

LOB_Boston 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Turner (3), Arroyo (2), Raley (2), Ramírez 2 (3). HR_Refsnyder (1), off Springs; Díaz (4), off Kluber; B.Lowe (5), off Crawford. RBIs_Refsnyder (4), Hernández (6), Turner (4), Díaz (9), Mejía (3), B.Lowe 2 (12), Arozarena (16), Margot (4), Ramírez 3 (7). SB_Turner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Casas, Turner, McGuire); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, J.Lowe). RISP_Boston 1 for 8; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Verdugo, Walls, Díaz.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 0-342-344417766.92
Bleier1-3444001312.46
Crawford321102336.75
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs311105400.56
Cleavinger1-311121251.80
Kelly, W, 1-022-321102403.12
Bristo, S, 1-1300014420.00

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 2-2, Kelly 3-1. HBP_Kelly (Refsnyder), Bleier (Franco). WP_Bristo.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:38. A_21,175 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

