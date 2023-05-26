|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|6
|10
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|9
|2
|3
|Díaz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.203
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|b-Ramírez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Raley rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|c-Margot ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|010_3
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|221
|100
|12x_9
|13
|0
a-pinch hit for Peralta in the 6th. b-flied out for J.Lowe in the 7th. c-grounded out for Raley in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), off Syndergaard; Siri (9), off Bruihl. RBIs_Smith (28), Martinez (31), Taylor (19), B.Lowe 2 (26), J.Lowe (36), Díaz 2 (29), Franco (26), Bethancourt (16), Siri 2 (20). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Vargas 3, Taylor, Muncy 2, Freeman); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, B.Lowe). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 14; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Muncy, Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz. GIDP_Rojas, Muncy.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Taylor, Vargas, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 1-4
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|94
|6.27
|Bruihl
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|36
|5.02
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|31
|4.73
|Criswell, W, 1-1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|56
|6.46
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|8.31
|Kelly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.32
|Poche, H, 7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.53
|Faucher
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|6.32
|Adam, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.54
|Fairbanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Criswell 1-0, Diekman 1-0, Poche 2-0, Adam 2-0. HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher. PB_Bethancourt (3).
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.