Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34393610
Betts rf310021.251
Freeman 1b412011.329
Smith c302110.325
Martinez dh502102.273
Muncy 3b500001.198
Vargas 2b310011.233
Outman cf300012.241
Rojas ss401000.208
Peralta lf201001.214
a-Taylor ph-lf201101.197

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34913923
Díaz 1b423210.333
Franco ss422100.292
B.Lowe 2b401202.203
Arozarena lf300000.306
J.Lowe dh301100.306
b-Ramírez ph-dh100000.288
Walls 3b411001.246
Bethancourt c423100.261
Raley rf210010.243
c-Margot ph-rf100000.244
Siri cf412200.261

Los Angeles101000010_390
Tampa Bay22110012x_9130

a-pinch hit for Peralta in the 6th. b-flied out for J.Lowe in the 7th. c-grounded out for Raley in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), off Syndergaard; Siri (9), off Bruihl. RBIs_Smith (28), Martinez (31), Taylor (19), B.Lowe 2 (26), J.Lowe (36), Díaz 2 (29), Franco (26), Bethancourt (16), Siri 2 (20). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Vargas 3, Taylor, Muncy 2, Freeman); Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, B.Lowe). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 14; Tampa Bay 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Muncy, Franco, B.Lowe, Díaz. GIDP_Rojas, Muncy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Taylor, Vargas, Taylor); Tampa Bay 2 (B.Lowe, Franco, Díaz; Walls, B.Lowe, Díaz).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 1-4686613946.27
Bruihl253310365.02
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beeks12-331112314.73
Criswell, W, 1-1441134566.46
Diekman1-30000178.31
Kelly2-310000214.32
Poche, H, 71-30000031.53
Faucher2-311121246.32
Adam, H, 51-30000153.54
Fairbanks10000191.54

Inherited runners-scored_Criswell 1-0, Diekman 1-0, Poche 2-0, Adam 2-0. HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher. PB_Bethancourt (3).

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).

