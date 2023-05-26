Los AngelesTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34393Totals349139
Betts rf3100Díaz 1b4232
Freeman 1b4120Franco ss4221
Smith c3021B.Lowe 2b4012
Martinez dh5021Arozarena lf3000
Muncy 3b5000J.Lowe dh3011
Vargas 2b3100Ramírez ph-dh1000
Outman cf3000Walls 3b4110
Rojas ss4010Bethancourt c4231
Peralta lf2010Raley rf2100
Taylor ph-lf2011Margot ph-rf1000
Siri cf4122

Los Angeles1010000103
Tampa Bay22110012x9

DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), Siri (9). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,1-4686613
Bruihl253310
Tampa Bay
Beeks12-331112
Criswell W,1-1441134
Diekman1-300001
Kelly2-310000
Poche H,71-300000
Faucher2-311121
Adam H,51-300001
Fairbanks100001

Criswell pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher.

Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you