|Los Angeles
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|9
|13
|9
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Smith c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vargas 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ramírez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walls 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Raley rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Margot ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|010
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|221
|100
|12x
|—
|9
DP_Los Angeles 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Taylor (6), Díaz 2 (11), Bethancourt 2 (8). HR_Díaz (12), Siri (9). SB_J.Lowe (10), Walls 2 (13), Franco (18). SF_Franco (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Syndergaard L,1-4
|6
|8
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Bruihl
|2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Criswell W,1-1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kelly
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poche H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faucher
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Adam H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Criswell pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Kelly (Smith), Bruihl (Arozarena). WP_Criswell, Faucher.
Umpires_Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:45. A_19,715 (25,025).
