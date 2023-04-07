|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|1
|9
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Noda dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|A.Díaz ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.208
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.111
|Langeliers c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Ruiz cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|6
|6
|Y.Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.379
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.318
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.360
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Margot rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Bethancourt c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.083
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Oakland
|011
|010
|101_5
|12
|0
|Tampa Bay
|062
|000
|01x_9
|10
|0
LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Laureano (3), A.Díaz (1). HR_Noda (2), off Eflin; Langeliers (1), off Faucher; Ramírez (2), off Waldichuk; Paredes (2), off Waldichuk; Margot (1), off Waldichuk; Bethancourt (1), off Waldichuk; Franco (3), off Oller. RBIs_Peterson (5), Noda (2), A.Díaz (2), Langeliers (1), Kemp (4), Ramírez (2), Walls (2), Paredes 4 (6), Margot (2), Bethancourt (1), Franco (8). SB_Ruiz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Noda 2, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Noda. GIDP_Aguilar, Peterson.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Y.Díaz; Franco, Walls, Y.Díaz).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, L, 0-2
|3
|8
|8
|8
|3
|3
|71
|14.54
|Oller
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|80
|4.66
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 2-0
|6
|9
|3
|3
|0
|7
|82
|3.27
|Faucher
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|3.60
|Adam
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.86
HBP_Adam (Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:23. A_15,980 (25,025).
