OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36512519
Kemp 2b501100.222
Noda dh511100.235
A.Díaz ss402102.208
Brown lf411002.214
Aguilar 1b401002.273
Laureano rf402001.269
Peterson 3b401101.111
Langeliers c322110.273
Ruiz cf311001.227

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34910966
Y.Díaz 1b500002.261
Franco ss511101.379
Paredes 3b513400.318
Arozarena lf301020.360
Ramírez dh411102.188
Margot rf321110.200
Siri cf411001.318
Bethancourt c321110.083
Walls 2b211120.333

Oakland011010101_5120
Tampa Bay06200001x_9100

LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Laureano (3), A.Díaz (1). HR_Noda (2), off Eflin; Langeliers (1), off Faucher; Ramírez (2), off Waldichuk; Paredes (2), off Waldichuk; Margot (1), off Waldichuk; Bethancourt (1), off Waldichuk; Franco (3), off Oller. RBIs_Peterson (5), Noda (2), A.Díaz (2), Langeliers (1), Kemp (4), Ramírez (2), Walls (2), Paredes 4 (6), Margot (2), Bethancourt (1), Franco (8). SB_Ruiz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Brown, Noda 2, Ruiz); Tampa Bay 1 (Margot). RISP_Oakland 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Noda. GIDP_Aguilar, Peterson.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Y.Díaz; Franco, Walls, Y.Díaz).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, L, 0-23888337114.54
Oller521133804.66
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 2-0693307823.27
Faucher221100243.60
Adam111112233.86

HBP_Adam (Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:23. A_15,980 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

