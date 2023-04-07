OaklandTampa Bay
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365125Totals349109
Kemp 2b5011Y.Díaz 1b5000
Noda dh5111Franco ss5111
A.Díaz ss4021Paredes 3b5134
Brown lf4110Arozarena lf3010
Aguilar 1b4010Ramírez dh4111
Laureano rf4020Margot rf3211
Peterson 3b4011Siri cf4110
Langeliers c3221Bethancourt c3211
Ruiz cf3110Walls 2b2111

Oakland0110101015
Tampa Bay06200001x9

DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Laureano (3), A.Díaz (1). HR_Noda (2), Langeliers (1), Ramírez (2), Paredes (2), Margot (1), Bethancourt (1), Franco (3). SB_Ruiz (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Waldichuk L,0-2388833
Oller521133
Tampa Bay
Eflin W,2-0693307
Faucher221100
Adam111112

HBP_Adam (Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:23. A_15,980 (25,025).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

