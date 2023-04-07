|Oakland
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Noda dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|A.Díaz ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Margot rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Langeliers c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Bethancourt c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Ruiz cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Walls 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Oakland
|011
|010
|101
|—
|5
|Tampa Bay
|062
|000
|01x
|—
|9
DP_Oakland 0, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Laureano (3), A.Díaz (1). HR_Noda (2), Langeliers (1), Ramírez (2), Paredes (2), Margot (1), Bethancourt (1), Franco (3). SB_Ruiz (1).
HBP_Adam (Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:23. A_15,980 (25,025).
