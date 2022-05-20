Rays fifth. Randy Arozarena singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Jorge Mateo. Kevin Kiermaier strikes out swinging. Isaac Paredes walks. Mike Zunino homers to left field. Isaac Paredes scores. Randy Arozarena scores. Brett Phillips strikes out on a foul tip. Yandy Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Jorge Mateo to Tyler Nevin.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles seventh. Tyler Nevin doubles to deep left field. Ramon Urias singles to center field. Tyler Nevin to third. Ramon Urias to second. Tyler Nevin scores. Robinson Chirinos reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Ramon Urias scores. Fielding error by Randy Arozarena. Chris Owings hit by pitch. Cedric Mullins flies out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Austin Hays called out on strikes. Trey Mancini singles to center field. Chris Owings to third. Robinson Chirinos scores. Anthony Santander pops out to shallow infield to Yandy Diaz.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 3.
Rays tenth. Francisco Mejia pinch-hitting for Mike Zunino. Francisco Mejia lines out to center field to Cedric Mullins. Brett Phillips doubles to right field. Taylor Walls scores. Yandy Diaz singles to right center field. Brett Phillips scores. Wander Franco grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Nevin to Dillon Tate. Yandy Diaz to second. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Tyler Nevin.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 3.
Orioles tenth. Austin Hays walks. Trey Mancini walks. Austin Hays to second. Cedric Mullins to third. Anthony Santander singles to right field. Ryan McKenna to third. Austin Hays scores. Cedric Mullins scores. Jorge Mateo grounds out to shallow infield, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi. Tyler Nevin reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ryan McKenna out at home. Ramon Urias flies out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 5, Orioles 5.
Rays eleventh. Ji-Man Choi flies out to left center field to Austin Hays. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield. Vidal Brujan to third. Kevin Kiermaier singles to shallow left field. Randy Arozarena to second. Vidal Brujan scores. Taylor Walls flies out to deep left field to Austin Hays. Kevin Kiermaier to second. Randy Arozarena to third. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Cionel Perez to Tyler Nevin.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 5.
Orioles eleventh. Rougned Odor pinch-hitting for Robinson Chirinos. Rougned Odor strikes out swinging. Anthony Bemboom pinch-hitting for Chris Owings. Anthony Bemboom grounds out to shallow infield, Yandy Diaz to Ji-Man Choi. Cedric Mullins is intentionally walked. Austin Hays singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Cedric Mullins to third. Ramon Urias scores. Ryan McKenna grounds out to shallow infield, Ji-Man Choi to Ryan Thompson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 6.
Orioles thirteenth. Ramon Urias out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ji-Man Choi to Taylor Walls. Tyler Nevin to third. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Tyler Nevin scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 8, Rays 6.
