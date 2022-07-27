Rays first. Yandy Diaz singles to shallow left field. Brandon Lowe lines out to deep right center field to Cedric Mullins. Yandy Diaz doubled off first. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Ji-Man Choi homers to center field. Randy Arozarena scores. Isaac Paredes strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Orioles 0.
Rays second. Luke Raley homers to center field. Christian Bethancourt strikes out swinging. Josh Lowe strikes out swinging. Taylor Walls pops out to shortstop to Ramon Urias.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles second. Anthony Santander singles to center field. Ryan Mountcastle singles to right field. Anthony Santander to second. Austin Hays flies out to deep right field to Luke Raley. Anthony Santander to third. Rougned Odor singles to shallow left field. Ryan Mountcastle to second. Anthony Santander scores. Ramon Urias flies out to right field to Luke Raley. Ryan Mountcastle to third. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 1.
Orioles third. Cedric Mullins grounds out to first base to Isaac Paredes. Adley Rutschman singles to right field. Trey Mancini walks. Adley Rutschman to second. Anthony Santander flies out to deep right field to Luke Raley. Adley Rutschman to third. Trey Mancini to second. Adley Rutschman scores. Ryan Mountcastle flies out to right field to Luke Raley.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Orioles 2.
Rays fifth. Josh Lowe doubles to deep right field. Taylor Walls strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz doubles to deep right field. Josh Lowe scores. Brandon Lowe strikes out swinging. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 2.
Orioles fifth. Jorge Mateo strikes out swinging. Cedric Mullins grounds out to shallow infield to Isaac Paredes. Adley Rutschman hit by pitch. Trey Mancini singles, advances to 2nd. Adley Rutschman scores. Throwing error by Luke Raley. Anthony Santander hit by pitch. Ryan Mountcastle grounds out to second base, Taylor Walls to Isaac Paredes.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 3.
Orioles ninth. Ramon Urias flies out to shallow right field to Brandon Lowe. Jorge Mateo homers to center field. Cedric Mullins strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman walks. Trey Mancini singles to shallow left field. Adley Rutschman to second. Anthony Santander strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Orioles 4.
Rays tenth. Yandy Diaz singles to shallow infield. Taylor Walls to third. Brandon Lowe walks. Roman Quinn to second. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep right field. Brandon Lowe to third. Roman Quinn scores. Taylor Walls scores. Ji-Man Choi is intentionally walked. Isaac Paredes reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ji-Man Choi to second. Randy Arozarena to third. Brandon Lowe out at home. Rene Pinto grounds out to shortstop. Isaac Paredes out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 6, Orioles 4.
