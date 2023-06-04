Rays third. Christian Bethancourt walks. Yandy Diaz singles to right field. Christian Bethancourt to third. Josh Lowe out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Jarren Duran. Yandy Diaz to second. Christian Bethancourt scores. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shortstop, Kike Hernandez to Triston Casas. Yandy Diaz to third. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Red sox 0.
Red sox third. Alex Verdugo doubles to shallow center field. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Yandy Diaz to Luke Raley. Masataka Yoshida singles to right field. Alex Verdugo scores. Jarren Duran pops out to Taylor Walls.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Red sox 1.
Rays fourth. Luke Raley singles to right field. Isaac Paredes walks. Luke Raley to second. Taylor Walls reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Isaac Paredes to second. Luke Raley to third. Manuel Margot singles to shallow center field. Taylor Walls to second. Isaac Paredes scores. Luke Raley scores. Fielding error by Masataka Yoshida. Christian Bethancourt grounds out to second base. Manuel Margot out at second. Taylor Walls to third. Yandy Diaz strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 3, Red sox 1.
Rays fifth. Josh Lowe walks. Randy Arozarena strikes out swinging. Harold Ramirez flies out to center field to Jarren Duran. Luke Raley doubles to right field. Josh Lowe scores. Isaac Paredes pops out to shallow right field to Enmanuel Valdez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Red sox 1.
Red sox fifth. Alex Verdugo triples to deep left center field. Rafael Devers out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Josh Lowe. Alex Verdugo scores. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Yandy Diaz to Luke Raley. Masataka Yoshida singles to center field. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Red sox 2.
Rays sixth. Taylor Walls pops out to Connor Wong. Manuel Margot walks. Christian Bethancourt flies out to left center field to Masataka Yoshida. Yandy Diaz singles to right center field, advances to home. Manuel Margot scores. Throwing error by Connor Wong. Josh Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 6, Red sox 2.
