Rays first. Josh Lowe flies out to center field to Jarren Duran. Yandy Diaz doubles to deep left field. Wander Franco singles to shallow center field. Yandy Diaz scores. Ji-Man Choi reaches on error. Wander Franco to second. Fielding error by Franchy Cordero. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shallow infield. Ji-Man Choi out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rays 1, Red sox 0.
Rays third. Josh Lowe grounds out to shallow infield to Brayan Bello. Yandy Diaz walks. Wander Franco called out on strikes. Ji-Man Choi singles to center field. Yandy Diaz to third. Randy Arozarena doubles to left center field, advances to 3rd. Ji-Man Choi scores. Yandy Diaz scores. Taylor Walls walks. Kevin Kiermaier doubles to right field. Taylor Walls to third. Randy Arozarena scores. Francisco Mejia lines out to deep center field to Jarren Duran.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 4, Red sox 0.
Rays sixth. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Franchy Cordero. Francisco Mejia strikes out swinging. Vidal Brujan walks. Josh Lowe doubles to deep left center field. Vidal Brujan scores. Yandy Diaz walks. Wander Franco walks. Yandy Diaz to second. Josh Lowe to third. Ji-Man Choi walks. Wander Franco to second. Yandy Diaz to third. Josh Lowe scores. Randy Arozarena flies out to deep center field to Jarren Duran.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 6, Red sox 0.
Red sox eighth. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Jarren Duran doubles to deep left center field. Christian Vazquez grounds out to second base, Vidal Brujan to Ji-Man Choi. Jarren Duran to third. J.D. Martinez singles to left center field. Jarren Duran scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to third base, Taylor Walls to Ji-Man Choi.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 6, Red sox 1.
Rays ninth. Randy Arozarena homers to center field. Taylor Walls grounds out to shallow infield, Franchy Cordero to Tyler Danish. Kevin Kiermaier grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Vazquez to Franchy Cordero. Francisco Mejia walks. Vidal Brujan grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Danish to Franchy Cordero.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 7, Red sox 1.
