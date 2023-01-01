Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Brady71647766.646106.44243.491.363t90.4
Fournette100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM71747766.544506.43243.3101.463t89.7
OPPONENTS54034563.932536.61275.0101.969t91.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Fournette1896683.5233
R.White1254663.7351
Jones5459.0150
Vaughn9273.060
Thompkins199.090
Miller188.080
Godwin351.720
Darden122.020
Bernard100.000
Brady29-10.021
Perriman2-7-3.500
TEAM36612223.3355
OPPONENTS42318784.46011

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Godwin989689.9443
Evans77112414.663t6
Fournette725197.2443
R.White502905.8202
Gage484118.6234
Otton413869.4352
Jones2429912.5482
Miller221778.0230
Brate201748.7210
Perriman810112.628t1
Kieft78011.4191
Beasley4174.350
Darden22613.0250
Rudolph22010.0120
Thompkins177.070
Vaughn11111.0110
TEAM47746109.763t24
OPPONENTS345356810.369t27

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards26633.068t1
Murphy-Bunting23316.5330
Dean22412.0240
Winfield11515.0150
Davis100.000
Neal100.000
Ryan100.000
TEAM1013813.868t1
OPPONENTS10808.0390

SACKSNO.
Vea6.5
Nelson5.5
D.White5.5
Tryon-Shoyinka4.0
Winfield4.0
Nassib3.5
Barrett3.0
David3.0
Hall2.5
Nunez-Roches2.0
Avery1.0
Edwards1.0
Senat1.0
Neal0.5
TEAM43.0
OPPONENTS22.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Camarda74360648.741.120740
TEAM74360648.741.120740
OPPONENTS85414348.743.338680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden31033010.6240
Thompkins50499.8140
Delaney1000.000
TEAM37037910.2240
OPPONENTS32037411.7420

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden36722.3250
R.White1124422.2300
Thompkins1123921.7540
Bernard11414.0140
Kieft177.070
TEAM2757121.1540
OPPONENTS3386126.1890

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Bernard110
Brady510
Brate010
David001
Davis001
Delaney100
Gage100
Gholston001
Godwin110
Hainsey100
Nassib001
Nelson001
Perriman200
Ryan001
Thompkins100
Vea001
D.White002
R.White300
TEAM1649
OPPONENTS241311

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM4486451183296
OPPONENTS6482701066328

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Succop000022233037540112
Evans606000000036
Fournette633000000036
Gage404000000026
Godwin303000000020
R.White312000000018
Jones202000000012
Otton202000000012
Brady110000000010
Edwards10000000006
Kieft10100000006
Perriman10100000006
TEAM30524022233037540270
OPPONENTS381127033332124560291

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Succop0/010/117/811/112/7
TEAM0/010/117/811/112/7
OPPONENTS0/06/66/73/36/8

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you