Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brady
|716
|477
|66.6
|4610
|6.44
|24
|3.4
|9
|1.3
|63t
|90.4
|Fournette
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|1
|100.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|717
|477
|66.5
|4450
|6.43
|24
|3.3
|10
|1.4
|63t
|89.7
|OPPONENTS
|540
|345
|63.9
|3253
|6.61
|27
|5.0
|10
|1.9
|69t
|91.8
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Fournette
|189
|668
|3.5
|23
|3
|R.White
|125
|466
|3.7
|35
|1
|Jones
|5
|45
|9.0
|15
|0
|Vaughn
|9
|27
|3.0
|6
|0
|Thompkins
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Miller
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Godwin
|3
|5
|1.7
|2
|0
|Darden
|1
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Bernard
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Brady
|29
|-1
|0.0
|2
|1
|Perriman
|2
|-7
|-3.5
|0
|0
|TEAM
|366
|1222
|3.3
|35
|5
|OPPONENTS
|423
|1878
|4.4
|60
|11
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Godwin
|98
|968
|9.9
|44
|3
|Evans
|77
|1124
|14.6
|63t
|6
|Fournette
|72
|519
|7.2
|44
|3
|R.White
|50
|290
|5.8
|20
|2
|Gage
|48
|411
|8.6
|23
|4
|Otton
|41
|386
|9.4
|35
|2
|Jones
|24
|299
|12.5
|48
|2
|Miller
|22
|177
|8.0
|23
|0
|Brate
|20
|174
|8.7
|21
|0
|Perriman
|8
|101
|12.6
|28t
|1
|Kieft
|7
|80
|11.4
|19
|1
|Beasley
|4
|17
|4.3
|5
|0
|Darden
|2
|26
|13.0
|25
|0
|Rudolph
|2
|20
|10.0
|12
|0
|Thompkins
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Vaughn
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|TEAM
|477
|4610
|9.7
|63t
|24
|OPPONENTS
|345
|3568
|10.3
|69t
|27
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Edwards
|2
|66
|33.0
|68t
|1
|Murphy-Bunting
|2
|33
|16.5
|33
|0
|Dean
|2
|24
|12.0
|24
|0
|Winfield
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Davis
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Neal
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Ryan
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|138
|13.8
|68t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|10
|80
|8.0
|39
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Vea
|6.5
|Nelson
|5.5
|D.White
|5.5
|Tryon-Shoyinka
|4.0
|Winfield
|4.0
|Nassib
|3.5
|Barrett
|3.0
|David
|3.0
|Hall
|2.5
|Nunez-Roches
|2.0
|Avery
|1.0
|Edwards
|1.0
|Senat
|1.0
|Neal
|0.5
|TEAM
|43.0
|OPPONENTS
|22.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Camarda
|74
|3606
|48.7
|41.1
|20
|74
|0
|TEAM
|74
|3606
|48.7
|41.1
|20
|74
|0
|OPPONENTS
|85
|4143
|48.7
|43.3
|38
|68
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Darden
|31
|0
|330
|10.6
|24
|0
|Thompkins
|5
|0
|49
|9.8
|14
|0
|Delaney
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|37
|0
|379
|10.2
|24
|0
|OPPONENTS
|32
|0
|374
|11.7
|42
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Darden
|3
|67
|22.3
|25
|0
|R.White
|11
|244
|22.2
|30
|0
|Thompkins
|11
|239
|21.7
|54
|0
|Bernard
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|Kieft
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|TEAM
|27
|571
|21.1
|54
|0
|OPPONENTS
|33
|861
|26.1
|89
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Bernard
|1
|1
|0
|Brady
|5
|1
|0
|Brate
|0
|1
|0
|David
|0
|0
|1
|Davis
|0
|0
|1
|Delaney
|1
|0
|0
|Gage
|1
|0
|0
|Gholston
|0
|0
|1
|Godwin
|1
|1
|0
|Hainsey
|1
|0
|0
|Nassib
|0
|0
|1
|Nelson
|0
|0
|1
|Perriman
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan
|0
|0
|1
|Thompkins
|1
|0
|0
|Vea
|0
|0
|1
|D.White
|0
|0
|2
|R.White
|3
|0
|0
|TEAM
|16
|4
|9
|OPPONENTS
|24
|13
|11
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|44
|86
|45
|118
|3
|296
|OPPONENTS
|64
|82
|70
|106
|6
|328
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Succop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|37
|54
|0
|112
|Evans
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Fournette
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Gage
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Godwin
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|R.White
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jones
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Otton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kieft
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Perriman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|30
|5
|24
|0
|30
|37
|54
|0
|270
|OPPONENTS
|38
|11
|27
|0
|21
|24
|56
|0
|291
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Succop
|0/
|0
|10/
|11
|7/
|8
|11/
|11
|2/
|7
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|10/
|11
|7/
|8
|11/
|11
|2/
|7
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|6/
|6
|6/
|7
|3/
|3
|6/
|8
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.