Statistics after 17 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Brady73349066.846946.4253.491.263t90.7
Gabbert8675.0293.62112.500.013119.3
Trask9333.3232.5600.000.0942.4
Fournette100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM75149966.445866.32263.5101.363t89.8
OPPONENTS57036463.934616.65295.1101.869t92.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Fournette1896683.5233
R.White1294813.7351
Vaughn17533.1120
Jones5459.0150
Bernard8283.580
Thompkins22613.0170
Miller188.080
Godwin351.720
Darden122.020
Brady29-10.021
Perriman2-7-3.500
TEAM38613083.4355
OPPONENTS45820524.56012

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Godwin10410239.8443
Evans77112414.663t6
Fournette735237.2443
Gage514268.4235
R.White502905.8202
Otton423919.3352
Jones2429912.5482
Miller231858.0230
Brate201748.7210
Perriman911012.228t1
Kieft78011.4191
Thompkins5326.4130
Beasley4174.350
Rudolph3289.3121
Vaughn3196.3110
Bernard2-1-0.560
Darden22613.0250
TEAM49947469.563t26
OPPONENTS364379210.469t29

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards26633.068t1
Murphy-Bunting23316.5330
Dean22412.0240
Winfield11515.0150
Davis100.000
Neal100.000
Ryan100.000
TEAM1013813.868t1
OPPONENTS10808.0390

SACKSNO.
Vea6.5
Nelson5.5
D.White5.5
Tryon-Shoyinka4.0
Winfield4.0
Nassib3.5
Barrett3.0
David3.0
Hall2.5
Nunez-Roches2.0
Avery1.0
Edwards1.0
Hicks1.0
Senat1.0
Neal0.5
TEAM44.0
OPPONENTS22.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Camarda79385948.841.422740
TEAM79385948.841.422740
OPPONENTS88429748.843.539680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden31033010.6240
Thompkins606110.2140
Delaney1000.000
TEAM38039110.3240
OPPONENTS32037411.7420

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden36722.3250
R.White1124422.2300
Thompkins1226321.9540
Bernard11414.0140
Kieft177.070
TEAM2859521.2540
OPPONENTS3487825.8890

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Bernard110
Brady510
Brate010
David001
Davis001
Delaney100
Gage100
Gholston001
Godwin210
Hainsey100
Nassib001
Nelson001
Perriman200
Ryan001
Thompkins100
Vea001
D.White003
R.White300
TEAM17410
OPPONENTS251312

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM5196451183313
OPPONENTS7482801166358

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Succop000024253138540117
Evans606000000036
Fournette633000000036
Gage505000000032
Godwin303000000020
R.White312000000018
Jones202000000012
Otton202000000012
Brady110000000010
Edwards10000000006
Kieft10100000006
Perriman10100000006
Rudolph10100000006
TEAM32526024253138540285
OPPONENTS411229036362427560318

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Succop0/010/117/812/122/7
TEAM0/010/117/812/122/7
OPPONENTS0/07/76/74/47/9

