Statistics after 10 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Brady42728266.028056.57122.820.55191.9
Fournette100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM42828265.926986.55122.830.75190.7
OPPONENTS32920963.519346.54164.961.869t90.9

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Fournette1354623.4173
R.White602223.7291
Jones3175.7120
Miller188.080
Vaughn461.550
Godwin351.720
Darden122.020
Perriman2-7-3.500
Brady18-8-0.410
TEAM2277073.1294
OPPONENTS25811664.5605

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Evans4967113.7513
Godwin484759.9441
Fournette433157.3253
Gage292318.0201
Otton2628110.8351
Miller211708.1230
R.White201356.8200
Brate141228.7190
Jones1117816.2482
Perriman810112.628t1
Beasley4174.350
Kieft45213.0190
Darden22613.0250
Rudolph22010.0120
Vaughn11111.0110
TEAM28228059.95112
OPPONENTS209215110.369t16

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dean22412.0240
Edwards16868.068t1
Murphy-Bunting13333.0330
Winfield11515.0150
Ryan100.000
TEAM614023.368t1
OPPONENTS310.310

SACKSNO.
Vea6.5
D.White5.0
Tryon-Shoyinka3.5
Barrett3.0
Winfield3.0
Hall2.0
Nassib2.0
Nelson2.0
Avery1.0
David1.0
Edwards1.0
Nunez-Roches1.0
Senat1.0
TEAM32.0
OPPONENTS14.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Camarda46225549.043.516740
TEAM46225549.043.516740
OPPONENTS54266549.443.724680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden27028610.6240
Delaney1000.000
TEAM28028610.2240
OPPONENTS1501208.0280

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
R.White1124422.2300
Darden24221.0240
Bernard11414.0140
TEAM1430021.4300
OPPONENTS2460925.4890

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brady310
Brate010
Davis001
Delaney100
Gage100
Godwin010
Hainsey100
Nassib001
Nelson001
Perriman200
Ryan001
R.White100
TEAM934
OPPONENTS1276

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM285631680183
OPPONENTS373843620180

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Succop00001313222554079
Fournette633000000036
Evans303000000018
Jones202000000012
Gage10100000008
Edwards10000000006
Godwin10100000006
Otton10100000006
Perriman10100000006
R.White11000000006
Brady00000000002
TEAM17412013132225540168
OPPONENTS21516019191113550159

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Succop0/07/75/68/82/4
TEAM0/07/75/68/82/4
OPPONENTS0/03/34/41/13/5

