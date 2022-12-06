Statistics after 12 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Brady52434766.233326.36163.130.65191.6
Fournette100.000.000.01100.000
TEAM52534766.132016.35163.040.85190.6
OPPONENTS39525364.123446.61184.671.869t90.8

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Fournette1455113.5173
R.White833143.8351
Jones4328.0150
Vaughn8212.660
Miller188.080
Godwin351.720
Darden122.020
Brady20-7-0.420
Perriman2-7-3.500
TEAM2678793.3354
OPPONENTS31714214.5607

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Godwin686489.5442
Evans5576113.8513
Fournette493477.1253
R.White352216.3201
Otton323099.7352
Gage302428.1201
Miller221778.0230
Jones1724614.5482
Brate161378.6190
Perriman810112.628t1
Kieft66911.5191
Beasley4174.350
Darden22613.0250
Rudolph22010.0120
Vaughn11111.0110
TEAM34733329.65116
OPPONENTS253261110.369t18

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Edwards26633.068t1
Dean22412.0240
Murphy-Bunting13333.0330
Winfield11515.0150
Ryan100.000
TEAM713819.768t1
OPPONENTS451.240

SACKSNO.
Vea6.5
D.White5.5
Nassib3.5
Tryon-Shoyinka3.5
Barrett3.0
Nelson3.0
Winfield3.0
Hall2.5
David2.0
Nunez-Roches2.0
Avery1.0
Edwards1.0
Senat1.0
Neal0.5
TEAM38.0
OPPONENTS18.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Camarda60292748.841.418740
TEAM60292748.841.418740
OPPONENTS66325649.343.428680

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden31033010.6240
Delaney1000.000
TEAM32033010.3240
OPPONENTS22025411.5420

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Darden36722.3250
R.White1124422.2300
Bernard11414.0140
TEAM1532521.7300
OPPONENTS2770626.1890

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Brady310
Brate010
Davis001
Delaney100
Gage100
Godwin010
Hainsey100
Nassib001
Nelson001
Perriman200
Ryan001
R.White200
TEAM1034
OPPONENTS1497

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM385938820217
OPPONENTS474846726219

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Succop00001717242754089
Fournette633000000036
Evans303000000018
Godwin202000000012
Jones202000000012
Otton202000000012
R.White211000000012
Gage10100000008
Edwards10000000006
Kieft10100000006
Perriman10100000006
Brady00000000002
TEAM21416017172427540198
OPPONENTS25718022221518550195

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Succop0/08/85/69/92/4
TEAM0/08/85/69/92/4
OPPONENTS0/05/55/61/14/6

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

