Rays first. Brandon Lowe walks. Wander Franco lines out to left field to Eloy Jimenez. Randy Arozarena singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Brandon Lowe to third. Throwing error by Josh Harrison. Harold Ramirez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez. Brandon Lowe scores. Yandy Diaz walks. Manuel Margot flies out to center field to Luis Robert.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 1, White sox 0.
White sox fourth. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert flies out to shallow right field to Manuel Margot. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Yasmani Grandal flies out to deep center field to Brett Phillips. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow center field. Leury Garcia strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 2, Rays 1.
Rays sixth. Wander Franco doubles. Randy Arozarena called out on strikes. Harold Ramirez lines out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Wander Franco to third. Yandy Diaz walks. Manuel Margot singles to right field. Yandy Diaz out at home. Wander Franco scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, White sox 2.
White sox sixth. Luis Robert reaches on error. Fielding error by Taylor Walls. Jose Abreu flies out to center field to Brett Phillips. Luis Robert to third. Yasmani Grandal singles to left center field. Luis Robert scores. Eloy Jimenez singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Leury Garcia flies out to deep left field to Josh Lowe. Josh Harrison grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Harold Ramirez.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. White sox 3, Rays 2.
