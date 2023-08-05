Rays second. Harold Ramirez singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Riley Greene. Curtis Mead called out on strikes. Manuel Margot singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Harold Ramirez scores. Fielding error by Riley Greene. Jose Siri strikes out on a foul tip. Rene Pinto pops out to first base to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Rays 1, Tigers 0.
Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera singles to left center field. Andy Ibanez singles to shallow center field. Miguel Cabrera to second. Akil Baddoo strikes out swinging. Zack Short strikes out swinging. Jake Rogers singles to center field. Andy Ibanez to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. Matt Vierling pops out to shallow infield to Curtis Mead.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 1, Tigers 1.
Tigers fourth. Andy Ibanez singles to shallow right field. Akil Baddoo doubles to deep right field. Andy Ibanez to third. Zack Short strikes out swinging. Jake Rogers doubles to center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Andy Ibanez scores. Matt Vierling grounds out to shortstop, Curtis Mead to Yandy Diaz. Riley Greene flies out to deep right field to Manuel Margot.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Rays 1.
Tigers sixth. Akil Baddoo homers to right field. Zack Short grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Yandy Diaz. Jake Rogers called out on strikes. Matt Vierling pops out to shallow right field to Isaac Paredes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 4, Rays 1.
Rays seventh. Jose Siri walks. Josh Lowe pinch-hitting for Rene Pinto. Josh Lowe strikes out swinging. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Siri to second. Wander Franco singles to left field. Yandy Diaz to second. Jose Siri to third. Isaac Paredes reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Wander Franco out at second. Yandy Diaz to third. Jose Siri scores. Randy Arozarena flies out to center field to Riley Greene.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Rays 2.
