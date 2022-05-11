Angels first. Brandon Marsh singles to right center field. Mike Trout singles to right center field. Brandon Marsh to second. Shohei Ohtani flies out to deep center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Mike Trout to second. Brandon Marsh to third. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shallow infield, Brandon Lowe to Yandy Diaz. Brandon Marsh scores. Jared Walsh singles to right field. Mike Trout scores. Jack Mayfield strikes out on a foul tip.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 2, Rays 0.
Angels second. Chad Wallach flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Luis Rengifo doubles to deep right center field. Andrew Velazquez doubles to deep right field. Luis Rengifo scores. Brandon Marsh out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Andrew Velazquez scores. Mike Trout homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani grounds out to first base, Yandy Diaz to Corey Kluber.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 5, Rays 0.
Angels third. Anthony Rendon strikes out on a foul tip. Jared Walsh singles to right center field. Jack Mayfield singles to center field. Jared Walsh to second. Chad Wallach homers to left field. Jack Mayfield scores. Jared Walsh scores. Luis Rengifo singles to center field. Andrew Velazquez lines out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier. Brandon Marsh singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Luis Rengifo to third. Mike Trout grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Yandy Diaz.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 8, Rays 0.
Angels eighth. Andrew Velazquez singles to center field. Brandon Marsh reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Andrew Velazquez out at second. Mike Trout homers to center field. Brandon Marsh scores. Shohei Ohtani doubles to deep right field. Anthony Rendon homers to center field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Jared Walsh doubles to deep left center field. Aaron Whitefield lines out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena. Chad Wallach flies out to center field to Kevin Kiermaier.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 12, Rays 0.
