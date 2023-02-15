THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov53215778428604178.118
F21Brayden Point53322860771107162.198
F91Steven Stamkos53243458828904182.132
F38Brandon Hagel532224461636611118.186
F17Alex Killorn53142539133100487.161
D77Victor Hedman50432361324001112.036
D98Mikhail Sergachev5172936114020192.076
F20Nicholas Paul51161026112341482.195
F79Ross Colton52111122-32520194.117
F10Corey Perry53101121-145660381.123
F71Anthony Cirelli3061117112510166.091
D48Nick Perbix4241115111400270.057
D28Ian Cole5031114105100074.041
F90Vladislav Namestnikov515712-31700062.081
D81Erik Cernak49191014200054.019
F14Pat Maroon53279-47000048.042
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare51358-63200034.088
D52Cal Foote2412342600018.056
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
D24Zach Bogosian2902261400030.000
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury20011-4200018.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS5318933152088607472331699.111
OPPONENT TOTALS53155238393-119629339171673.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4023992.5326131110112580.92010
1Brian Elliott137843.149310414020.898010
TEAM TOTALS5332092.683516211421660.907189331607
OPPONENT TOTALS5332093.341828701771687.889155238629

