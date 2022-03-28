THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos6429417010241107186.156
D77Victor Hedman651845631330506168.107
F17Alex Killorn65203050054302121.165
F21Brayden Point51242549-327704138.174
F18Ondrej Palat60152136918105113.133
F71Anthony Cirelli601421351662303115.122
F86Nikita Kucherov30112435-714400111.099
F10Corey Perry65161733757403120.133
D98Mikhail Sergachev61627331546101114.053
F79Ross Colton62121527318002116.103
F14Patrick Maroon6491322159530084.107
D27Ryan McDonagh603182171600075.040
F21Mathieu Joseph588101842302267.119
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare6471017221701160.117
D44Jan Rutta6121214134200068.029
F11Taylor Raddysh5357125801161.082
D24Zach Bogosian3334753800143.070
D81Erik Cernak3816763500065.015
D52Cal Foote4216741700035.029
F14Boris Katchouk3824632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
F38Brandon Hagel5101000105.200
F20Nicholas Paul4101020005.200
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F0Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS65213359572137706425391965.108
OPPONENT TOTALS65178290468-154670385201942.092
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy5130722.3633144212115150.92014
1Brian Elliott137312.387320293440.916000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS6539562.514118621631927.908213359706
OPPONENT TOTALS6539563.1424311022041956.892178290670

