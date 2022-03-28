THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, MARCH 28, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|64
|29
|41
|70
|10
|24
|11
|0
|7
|186
|.156
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|65
|18
|45
|63
|13
|30
|5
|0
|6
|168
|.107
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|65
|20
|30
|50
|0
|54
|3
|0
|2
|121
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|51
|24
|25
|49
|-3
|27
|7
|0
|4
|138
|.174
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|60
|15
|21
|36
|9
|18
|1
|0
|5
|113
|.133
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|60
|14
|21
|35
|16
|62
|3
|0
|3
|115
|.122
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|30
|11
|24
|35
|-7
|14
|4
|0
|0
|111
|.099
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|65
|16
|17
|33
|7
|57
|4
|0
|3
|120
|.133
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|61
|6
|27
|33
|15
|46
|1
|0
|1
|114
|.053
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|62
|12
|15
|27
|3
|18
|0
|0
|2
|116
|.103
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|64
|9
|13
|22
|15
|95
|3
|0
|0
|84
|.107
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|60
|3
|18
|21
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|75
|.040
|F
|21
|Mathieu Joseph
|58
|8
|10
|18
|4
|23
|0
|2
|2
|67
|.119
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|64
|7
|10
|17
|22
|17
|0
|1
|1
|60
|.117
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|61
|2
|12
|14
|13
|42
|0
|0
|0
|68
|.029
|F
|11
|Taylor Raddysh
|53
|5
|7
|12
|5
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|33
|3
|4
|7
|5
|38
|0
|0
|1
|43
|.070
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|38
|1
|6
|7
|6
|35
|0
|0
|0
|65
|.015
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|42
|1
|6
|7
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|35
|.029
|F
|14
|Boris Katchouk
|38
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.200
|F
|20
|Nicholas Paul
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.200
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|0
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|213
|359
|572
|137
|706
|42
|5
|39
|1965
|.108
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|178
|290
|468
|-154
|670
|38
|5
|20
|1942
|.092
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|51
|3072
|2.36
|33
|14
|4
|2
|121
|1515
|0.92
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|13
|731
|2.38
|7
|3
|2
|0
|29
|344
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3956
|2.51
|41
|18
|6
|2
|163
|1927
|.908
|213
|359
|706
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3956
|3.14
|24
|31
|10
|2
|204
|1956
|.892
|178
|290
|670
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.