THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 26, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|49
|24
|32
|56
|14
|16
|8
|0
|5
|137
|.175
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|50
|11
|39
|50
|18
|22
|2
|0
|4
|124
|.089
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|50
|16
|28
|44
|6
|42
|3
|0
|1
|97
|.165
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|36
|19
|16
|35
|3
|20
|3
|0
|3
|104
|.183
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|45
|15
|18
|33
|12
|14
|1
|0
|5
|90
|.167
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|45
|13
|16
|29
|15
|37
|3
|0
|3
|94
|.138
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|50
|14
|14
|28
|7
|43
|4
|0
|3
|99
|.141
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|46
|2
|24
|26
|8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|79
|.025
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|15
|8
|14
|22
|1
|6
|3
|0
|0
|61
|.131
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|47
|9
|11
|20
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|89
|.101
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|49
|9
|9
|18
|13
|65
|3
|0
|0
|71
|.127
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|47
|2
|16
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|0
|55
|.036
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|47
|8
|8
|16
|2
|17
|0
|2
|2
|60
|.133
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|49
|6
|9
|15
|17
|4
|0
|1
|1
|45
|.133
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|46
|2
|10
|12
|14
|32
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.041
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|46
|4
|6
|10
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|55
|.073
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|23
|1
|6
|7
|7
|21
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.023
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|23
|2
|4
|6
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|36
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|33
|.061
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|36
|0
|4
|4
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|32
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|13
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|172
|290
|462
|141
|502
|30
|4
|31
|1507
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|138
|219
|357
|-153
|494
|27
|4
|13
|1464
|.094
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|39
|2360
|2.29
|27
|8
|4
|2
|90
|1139
|0.921
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|10
|550
|2.62
|5
|2
|2
|0
|24
|246
|0.902
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|50
|3054
|2.54
|33
|11
|6
|2
|127
|1453
|.906
|172
|290
|502
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|50
|3054
|3.28
|17
|24
|9
|2
|164
|1499
|.886
|138
|219
|494
