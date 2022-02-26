THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 26, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos492432561416805137.175
D77Victor Hedman501139501822204124.089
F17Alex Killorn5016284464230197.165
F21Brayden Point36191635320303104.183
F18Ondrej Palat45151833121410590.167
F71Anthony Cirelli45131629153730394.138
F10Corey Perry5014142874340399.141
D98Mikhail Sergachev462242682500079.025
F86Nikita Kucherov15814221630061.131
F79Ross Colton479112001600189.101
F14Patrick Maroon499918136530071.127
D27Ryan McDonagh472161810800055.036
F7Mathieu Joseph47881621702260.133
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare49691517401145.133
D44Jan Rutta4621012143200049.041
F16Taylor Raddysh4646101801155.073
D81Erik Cernak2316772100043.023
D24Zach Bogosian2324653400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3624632500133.061
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
D52Cal Foote3604401500032.000
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D29Andrej Sustr13101-160009.111
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS50172290462141502304311507.114
OPPONENT TOTALS50138219357-153494274131464.094
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy3923602.29278429011390.921004
1Brian Elliott105502.625220242460.902000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS5030542.543311621271453.906172290502
OPPONENT TOTALS5030543.281724921641499.886138219494

