THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|23
|12
|15
|27
|4
|2
|4
|0
|2
|60
|.200
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|24
|5
|21
|26
|9
|18
|1
|0
|1
|63
|.079
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|24
|8
|12
|20
|-1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|39
|.205
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|24
|8
|8
|16
|3
|25
|3
|0
|1
|48
|.167
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|24
|6
|8
|14
|3
|10
|0
|0
|3
|45
|.133
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|16
|7
|6
|13
|2
|7
|1
|0
|2
|38
|.184
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|22
|2
|11
|13
|-1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.056
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|24
|2
|8
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|24
|2
|7
|9
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.043
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|21
|4
|5
|9
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|18
|.222
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|24
|5
|4
|9
|0
|15
|2
|0
|1
|50
|.100
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|23
|5
|2
|7
|6
|37
|2
|0
|0
|38
|.132
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|23
|2
|4
|6
|8
|16
|0
|0
|0
|26
|.077
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|24
|1
|4
|5
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|20
|.050
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|23
|2
|3
|5
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|31
|.065
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|13
|1
|3
|4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.048
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|15
|1
|3
|4
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|16
|1
|3
|4
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.077
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|D
|29
|Andrej Sustr
|8
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.125
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|4
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|24
|79
|133
|212
|60
|247
|14
|2
|13
|713
|.111
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|24
|63
|101
|164
|-64
|225
|12
|0
|7
|727
|.087
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|19
|1155
|2.13
|12
|4
|3
|2
|41
|565
|0.927
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Brian Elliott
|5
|307
|2.74
|3
|1
|1
|0
|14
|154
|0.909
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|24
|1477
|2.29
|15
|5
|4
|2
|55
|719
|.913
|79
|133
|247
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|24
|1477
|3.17
|9
|9
|6
|0
|76
|710
|.889
|63
|101
|225
