THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos231215274240260.200
D77Victor Hedman245212691810163.079
F17Alex Killorn2481220-12600139.205
F71Anthony Cirelli24881632530148.167
F18Ondrej Palat24681431000345.133
F21Brayden Point1676132710238.184
D98Mikhail Sergachev2221113-11400036.056
D27Ryan McDonagh2428102600030.067
F79Ross Colton242792400047.043
F7Mathieu Joseph214591601018.222
F10Corey Perry2454901520150.100
F14Patrick Maroon2352763720038.132
D44Jan Rutta2324681600026.077
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare241457400120.050
F16Taylor Raddysh232355401031.065
D24Zach Bogosian1313421700121.048
D81Erik Cernak1513421000034.029
F13Boris Katchouk1613451000013.077
F86Nikita Kucherov3134001009.111
D52Cal Foote130112400014.000
D29Andrej Sustr8101120008.125
D3Fredrik Claesson3000-100002.000
F82Gabriel Fortier4000-100007.000
TEAM TOTALS24791332126024714213713.111
OPPONENT TOTALS2463101164-642251207727.087
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy1911552.1312432415650.927002
1Brian Elliott53072.743110141540.909000
TEAM TOTALS2414772.291554255719.91379133247
OPPONENT TOTALS2414773.17996076710.88963101225

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you