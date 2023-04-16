THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 16, 2023

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov823083113-236804271.111
F21Brayden Point82514495272009235.217
F91Steven Stamkos81345084-5461406240.142
F38Brandon Hagel813034642354713178.169
F17Alex Killorn822737641845315143.189
D98Mikhail Sergachev791054641353302156.064
D77Victor Hedman76940491042111185.049
F79Ross Colton81161632-850403153.105
F20Nicholas Paul801715321133414120.142
F71Anthony Cirelli581118291333121111.099
F10Corey Perry81121325-2895603116.103
D48Nick Perbix69515201122002111.045
D28Ian Cole78314171361000109.028
D81Erik Cernak702141685301087.023
F7Vladislav Namestnikov576915-21900072.083
F14Pat Maroon805914-515000062.081
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare734913-93400051.078
D24Zach Bogosian46145-44200054.019
F84Tanner Jeannot20134-62200020.050
D52Cal Foote2612332800021.048
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
D43Darren Raddysh17123-4400025.040
F23Mikey Eyssimont15112-32200031.032
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury29011-101400033.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS8228049277235995717432621.107
OPPONENT TOTALS82252399651-8310125311342582.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy6035962.6534224415918750.915020
1Brian Elliott2213243.412822756890.891010
TEAM TOTALS8249662.854630662342564.902280492995
OPPONENT TOTALS8249663.23638822622603.8932523991012

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you