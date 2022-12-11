THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 11, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F86Nikita Kucherov27112839-32050398.112
F91Steven Stamkos2715183361670293.161
F21Brayden Point27141428-2250483.169
D98Mikhail Sergachev275202512420146.109
F17Alex Killorn27814229600242.190
F20Nicholas Paul271282014830255.218
F38Brandon Hagel278111941821150.160
D77Victor Hedman251111201200052.019
F10Corey Perry274812-72520052.077
F79Ross Colton266511-51620139.154
D28Ian Cole2427981800037.054
F90Vladislav Namestnikov27156-61100040.025
D48Nick Perbix213365800135.086
F14Patrick Maroon27145-54200026.038
D81Erik Cernak2304421400019.000
F71Anthony Cirelli40444000015.000
D52Cal Foote141232900012.083
D5Philippe Myers111230400021.048
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare25022-31100011.000
F22Rudolfs Balcers3101100003.333
D7Haydn Fleury13011-1200014.000
F45Cole Koepke17101-5200012.083
F12Alex Barre-Boulet1000000001.000
D24Zach Bogosian8000-240006.000
F82Gabriel Fortier1000000000.000
TEAM TOTALS27951732681727628117862.110
OPPONENT TOTALS2781125206-323021979830.098
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy2011962.6611810535970.911010
1Brian Elliott74243.396100242290.895010
TEAM TOTALS2716362.851791077826.90295173276
OPPONENT TOTALS2716363.3310125090857.89081125302

