THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 12, 2022
Tampa Bay Lightning
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|91
|Steven Stamkos
|56
|27
|36
|63
|11
|22
|10
|0
|7
|156
|.173
|D
|77
|Victor Hedman
|57
|14
|43
|57
|14
|26
|2
|0
|5
|142
|.099
|F
|17
|Alex Killorn
|57
|18
|29
|47
|3
|48
|3
|0
|1
|111
|.162
|F
|21
|Brayden Point
|43
|22
|20
|42
|-2
|25
|5
|0
|3
|120
|.183
|F
|18
|Ondrej Palat
|52
|15
|19
|34
|9
|16
|1
|0
|5
|96
|.156
|F
|71
|Anthony Cirelli
|52
|13
|18
|31
|17
|58
|3
|0
|3
|100
|.130
|F
|10
|Corey Perry
|57
|16
|15
|31
|6
|51
|4
|0
|3
|105
|.152
|D
|98
|Mikhail Sergachev
|53
|5
|26
|31
|10
|33
|1
|0
|1
|98
|.051
|F
|86
|Nikita Kucherov
|22
|10
|20
|30
|-4
|6
|4
|0
|0
|82
|.122
|F
|79
|Ross Colton
|54
|10
|14
|24
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|104
|.096
|D
|27
|Ryan McDonagh
|54
|3
|18
|21
|10
|12
|0
|0
|0
|70
|.043
|F
|14
|Patrick Maroon
|56
|9
|11
|20
|13
|77
|3
|0
|0
|77
|.117
|F
|7
|Mathieu Joseph
|54
|8
|10
|18
|3
|19
|0
|2
|2
|65
|.123
|F
|41
|Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
|56
|7
|9
|16
|19
|17
|0
|1
|1
|55
|.127
|D
|44
|Jan Rutta
|53
|2
|12
|14
|14
|34
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.036
|F
|16
|Taylor Raddysh
|51
|5
|7
|12
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|61
|.082
|D
|81
|Erik Cernak
|30
|1
|6
|7
|6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|D
|52
|Cal Foote
|40
|1
|6
|7
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|34
|.029
|D
|24
|Zach Bogosian
|25
|2
|4
|6
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.063
|F
|13
|Boris Katchouk
|37
|2
|4
|6
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|36
|.056
|F
|12
|Alex Barre-Boulet
|14
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|82
|Gabriel Fortier
|10
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|D
|92
|Andrej Sustr
|15
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|D
|3
|Fredrik Claesson
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|D
|74
|Sean Day
|2
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|38
|Remi Elie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|F
|20
|Riley Nash
|10
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|D
|43
|Darren Raddysh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|195
|329
|524
|134
|601
|36
|4
|35
|1708
|.114
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|162
|261
|423
|-150
|585
|34
|5
|16
|1674
|.097
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|88
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|45
|2716
|2.43
|30
|11
|4
|2
|110
|1323
|0.917
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Brian Elliott
|11
|610
|2.46
|6
|2
|2
|0
|25
|269
|0.907
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Maxime Lagace
|2
|98
|6.12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|58
|0.828
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Hugo Alnefelt
|1
|20
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0.7
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|57
|3474
|2.6
|37
|14
|6
|2
|148
|1660
|.903
|195
|329
|601
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|57
|3474
|3.26
|20
|28
|9
|2
|186
|1699
|.886
|162
|261
|585
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.