THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MARCH 12, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F91Steven Stamkos5627366311221007156.173
D77Victor Hedman571443571426205142.099
F17Alex Killorn57182947348301111.162
F21Brayden Point43222042-225503120.183
F18Ondrej Palat5215193491610596.156
F71Anthony Cirelli521318311758303100.130
F10Corey Perry57161531651403105.152
D98Mikhail Sergachev5352631103310198.051
F86Nikita Kucherov22102030-4640082.122
F79Ross Colton54101424116001104.096
D27Ryan McDonagh5431821101200070.043
F14Patrick Maroon5691120137730077.117
F7Mathieu Joseph548101831902265.123
F41Pierre-Edouard Bellemare567916191701155.127
D44Jan Rutta5321214143400056.036
F16Taylor Raddysh5157124801161.082
D81Erik Cernak3016762500049.020
D52Cal Foote4016741500034.029
D24Zach Bogosian2524633400132.063
F13Boris Katchouk3724632500136.056
F12Alex Barre-Boulet143250400016.188
F82Gabriel Fortier10101-2400014.071
D92Andrej Sustr15101-1600010.100
D3Fredrik Claesson9000-300004.000
D74Sean Day2000-200002.000
F38Remi Elie1000-200002.000
F20Riley Nash10000-120009.000
D43Darren Raddysh4000100002.000
TEAM TOTALS57195329524134601364351708.114
OPPONENT TOTALS57162261423-150585345161674.097
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
88Andrei Vasilevskiy4527162.4330114211013230.917004
1Brian Elliott116102.466220252690.907000
33Maxime Lagace2986.12110010580.828000
60Hugo Alnefelt1209.000003100.7000
TEAM TOTALS5734742.63714621481660.903195329601
OPPONENT TOTALS5734743.262028921861699.886162261585

